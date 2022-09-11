ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 22 Rhode Island defeats Bryant in in-state showdown

By Taylor Begley
 5 days ago

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – College football returned to the Ocean State on Saturday nigh with No. 22 Rhode Island defeating Bryant 35-21. With the win, URI improves to 3-0 all time against Bryant.

The Bulldogs drew first blood when sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus found senior wide receiver Derick Eugene. URI took over after that.

Rams senior quarterback Kasim Hill finished with 290 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Marques DeShields rushed for 105 yards and a score for Rhody.

Eckhaus threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

URI improves to 2-0 on the season. Bryant falls to 0-2.

The Rams host No. 10 Delaware in their home opener next Saturday. The Bulldogs visits Brown.

