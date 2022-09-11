Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Sept. 15): North Penn, Wissahickon field hockey roll to wins
North Penn 7, Pennsbury 1: Grace McGeehan scored North Penn’s first two goals while Caleigh Sperling tallied the next two – McGeehan collecting the assist on the second – as the Knights rolled to an SOL crossover win Thursday. Lauren Albert had two goals and an assist...
papreplive.com
DLN Local Roundup: Downingtown West outlasts Bishop Shanahan in four sets
The Downingtown West girls volleyball team moved to 3-0 in the Ches-Mont League National Division and 4-2 overall as they upended Bishop Shanahan in four sets Thursday. The scores were 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-23. The Whippets were led by Camryn Tuffner’s 13 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Darby Weller...
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford wins battle for first over Methacton
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> More times than not in recent years, the girls tennis match between Spring-Ford and Methacton – no matter when it was played during the season – ultimately decided the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship. That might well turn out to be the case again as both...
papreplive.com
High Schools: Mackena Harley’s big save boosts Interboro past Chichester
Interboro was clinging to a one-goal lead in its Del Val League field hockey opener Thursday when Chichester was awarded a penalty stroke. Bucs goalie Mackena Harley was up to the task. Harley stopped the stroke, one of four saves on the day, to preserve the lead and propel the...
papreplive.com
Chester County Week Four football previews
We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
papreplive.com
Ross scores two, powers Rustin past Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> What transpired on Thursday evening at Unionville is likely what we are going to see for the rest of the boys’ soccer season when you pit upper echelon Ches-Mont teams head-to-head. It was highly competitive and very physical, and unsurprisingly deadlocked until the closing minutes when...
papreplive.com
Girls Tennis: Osageie helps Academy Park net another win
Isi Osageie did not drop a game at first singles and Brooklyn McNeely and Destiny Conway did the same at second doubles to give Academy Park coach Reggie Day career win No. 699 with a 5-0 victory over Penn Wood in Del Val League girls tennis action Thursday. Sanaa Rogers...
papreplive.com
Volleyball: Woodall lends 10 assists in Chi’s win
Caitlyn Woodall set the offense in motion with 10 assists to go with three aces and two digs to lift Chichester to a 3-0 Del Val League triumph over Interboro in girls volleyball action Thursday. Daejah Bazemore collected five kills, two blocks and one ace in the 25-15, 25-17, 25-8...
papreplive.com
Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play
POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Sept. 14): Bishop Shanahan golfers defeat West Chester East
The Bishop Shanahan golf team defeated West Chester East, 194-197, Wednesday at Honeybrook Golf Club. Shanahan was led by Matt Dietl (34), Ben Saggers (36), Jacob Chapman (41), Nicholas Zimmerman (41) and Danny Cerbelli (42). The host Vikings were led by Thomas Baschoff (36), Luke Berry (38), Brady Foytack (39), Jack Maguire (40) and Jeremy Coccia (44).
papreplive.com
DLN Local Roundup: Unionville downs Mt. St. Joe’s in key girls golf nonleague contest
The Unionville girls golf squad secured a 167-175 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday in a key non-league clash of two of District 1’s top programs. Senior standout Mary Dunigan grabbed medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37. She was three-over through three holes, but played the final six...
papreplive.com
Without its superstar, Whippets still cruise past Red Raiders
DOWNINGTOWN >> It is a unique situation, but one that many high school golf teams would love to have: Downingtown West’s top player, Nick Gross, is one of the nation’s top amateur golfers. But that also means that he hasn’t always been able to compete so far this season for the Whippets.
papreplive.com
Late first-half goal sparks Upper Dublin in win over Springfield-Montco
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin struggled to find the back of the net early in its Suburban One League crossover matchup with Springfield-Montco Wednesday afternoon, but once the Cardinals scored the goals kept coming. After hitting a crossbar and a post in the first half, Upper Dublin got on the...
papreplive.com
Souderton knocks off CB West in battle of SOL Colonial unbeatens
FRANCONIA >> Souderton and Central Bucks West both took positives out of their Suburban One League Colonial Division matchup Tuesday evening at Souderton Area High School. The Indians scored two goals in the fourth quarter to pick up a 4-3 win and stay perfect through five games this season. The...
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
papreplive.com
OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1
Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
papreplive.com
North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area
TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
papreplive.com
La Salles scores 5 goals in 2nd half, rolls past Lansdale Catholic
SPRINGFIELD >> Seth Michalak provided the breakthrough and La Salle boys soccer’s offense broke out late in the second half to pull away from Lansdale Catholic Tuesday afternoon. Michalak finally ended the Philadelphia Catholic League contest’s scoreless stalemate with 26:17 remaining in regulation while Dom Lupinacci’s tally at 15:21...
papreplive.com
CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
papreplive.com
Daily Local News stats, week 3
RushingCarriesYardsTDsAvg. ReceivingReceptionsYardsTDsAvg. Total OffenseRush yardsReceiving yardsTotal yardsOffensive TDs. Team Offense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total) Dtown West35.2171.3170.3341.631. WC Rustin3434251.5393.501. Great Valley31.6111.3169280.314. Kennett3019066.6256.630. Coatesville29.621614135700. Malvern Prep24.5163.5141.530500. Dtown East23264.362.632723. Bishop Shanahan20.5206.547.525445. Oxford17.3122.3188.3310.611. Unionville16.31647423834. Team Defense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total) INTs (total) Malvern Prep1.59571.5166.513. WC Rustin66043.5103.502. Coatesville11.347.682.6130.323. Great Valley11.6124.392.621753. Unionville1319164.3255.310. Conestoga14148.384.3232.611.
