Boyertown, PA

papreplive.com

DLN Local Roundup: Downingtown West outlasts Bishop Shanahan in four sets

The Downingtown West girls volleyball team moved to 3-0 in the Ches-Mont League National Division and 4-2 overall as they upended Bishop Shanahan in four sets Thursday. The scores were 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-23. The Whippets were led by Camryn Tuffner’s 13 kills, 17 digs and three blocks. Darby Weller...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Spring-Ford wins battle for first over Methacton

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> More times than not in recent years, the girls tennis match between Spring-Ford and Methacton – no matter when it was played during the season – ultimately decided the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship. That might well turn out to be the case again as both...
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Chester County Week Four football previews

We are heading into Week Four of the scholastic football season and league races are starting to take shape. Many area teams are diving into league games and there is a big one in the Ches-Mont American Division as West Chester Rustin travels to Kennett in battle for first place in the division. Here is a look at that game and the rest of the week four action:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
papreplive.com

Ross scores two, powers Rustin past Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> What transpired on Thursday evening at Unionville is likely what we are going to see for the rest of the boys’ soccer season when you pit upper echelon Ches-Mont teams head-to-head. It was highly competitive and very physical, and unsurprisingly deadlocked until the closing minutes when...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Girls Tennis: Osageie helps Academy Park net another win

Isi Osageie did not drop a game at first singles and Brooklyn McNeely and Destiny Conway did the same at second doubles to give Academy Park coach Reggie Day career win No. 699 with a 5-0 victory over Penn Wood in Del Val League girls tennis action Thursday. Sanaa Rogers...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Volleyball: Woodall lends 10 assists in Chi’s win

Caitlyn Woodall set the offense in motion with 10 assists to go with three aces and two digs to lift Chichester to a 3-0 Del Val League triumph over Interboro in girls volleyball action Thursday. Daejah Bazemore collected five kills, two blocks and one ace in the 25-15, 25-17, 25-8...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
papreplive.com

Short-handed Pottstown, Norristown grateful for opportunity to play

POTTSTOWN >> After a year off from competition, the Pottstown field hockey team is back and trying to improve day by day. Norristown is in much the same boat, having played short-handed last season and with only two returning players. Those two young and inexperienced teams met on Wednesday afternoon,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Without its superstar, Whippets still cruise past Red Raiders

DOWNINGTOWN >> It is a unique situation, but one that many high school golf teams would love to have: Downingtown West’s top player, Nick Gross, is one of the nation’s top amateur golfers. But that also means that he hasn’t always been able to compete so far this season for the Whippets.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Souderton knocks off CB West in battle of SOL Colonial unbeatens

FRANCONIA >> Souderton and Central Bucks West both took positives out of their Suburban One League Colonial Division matchup Tuesday evening at Souderton Area High School. The Indians scored two goals in the fourth quarter to pick up a 4-3 win and stay perfect through five games this season. The...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

West Chester Henderson displays winner’s form against Kennett

West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson girls’ tennis squad, the defending Ches-Mont National champion, displayed a winner’s form Tuesday, with a 7-0 victory against a solid Kennett team. The Warriors (7-3) have remained strong this season despite losing their top three singles players last fall – Kylie...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

OTD 2012: Coatesville outlasts future NFLer to move to 2-1

Dipping back into his District 3 connections, Matt Ortega takes his team to Central Dauphin East for an important week three matchup. Coatesville, fresh off a 19-14 loss to Malvern Prep the week prior, finds itself in a defensive slugfest in the first quarter against the Panthers, who were 1-1, as well.
COATESVILLE, PA
Hockey
papreplive.com

North Penn sweeps doubleheader with rival Souderton Area

TOWAMENCIN — On Tuesday night, the North Penn boys water polo team painted a vivid picture of how it spent its summer vacation. Having played at Junior Olympics out in California over the break, the Knights come into this season very much a unified group, and that bond is showing in the water.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

La Salles scores 5 goals in 2nd half, rolls past Lansdale Catholic

SPRINGFIELD >> Seth Michalak provided the breakthrough and La Salle boys soccer’s offense broke out late in the second half to pull away from Lansdale Catholic Tuesday afternoon. Michalak finally ended the Philadelphia Catholic League contest’s scoreless stalemate with 26:17 remaining in regulation while Dom Lupinacci’s tally at 15:21...
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

CR North carries its performance from bus to pitch to top CB West

DOYLESTOWN >> There are worse ways to get fired up for a game then a Grammy-winning soundtrack. Having left school at the final bell for a long trip to Central Bucks West and a night game under the War Memorial Field lights, the Council Rock North girls soccer team knew it needed to get energized. Few things bring up the energy faster than a team musical and for CRN, the production of choice is “The Greatest Showman”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Daily Local News stats, week 3

RushingCarriesYardsTDsAvg. ReceivingReceptionsYardsTDsAvg. Total OffenseRush yardsReceiving yardsTotal yardsOffensive TDs. Team Offense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total) Dtown West35.2171.3170.3341.631. WC Rustin3434251.5393.501. Great Valley31.6111.3169280.314. Kennett3019066.6256.630. Coatesville29.621614135700. Malvern Prep24.5163.5141.530500. Dtown East23264.362.632723. Bishop Shanahan20.5206.547.525445. Oxford17.3122.3188.3310.611. Unionville16.31647423834. Team Defense(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total) INTs (total) Malvern Prep1.59571.5166.513. WC Rustin66043.5103.502. Coatesville11.347.682.6130.323. Great Valley11.6124.392.621753. Unionville1319164.3255.310. Conestoga14148.384.3232.611.
MALVERN, PA

