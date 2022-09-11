ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

?‍?Dead.Over.A.Whyt.Lie?‍?
4d ago

This younger generation just doesn’t care about those corner stones of the community. The elders are our backbones, they paved the way😞😞😞😞 Rest In Power Queen🙏🏽

18
Cynthia Ford Timmons
4d ago

My condolences to her family friends and her community stand together strong and lift each other up in his most difficult time may God Continue too blessed and watch over each and every one of you our heavenly father has gained another angel 😇🙏💔

7
Angel
4d ago

The only people shaken are the good people. The thugs couldn't care less. Tomorrow it will happen again

5
 

WSVN-TV

Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Teen Involved in Deadly Oakland Park Crash Staying Behind Bars

The 14-year-old passenger in a stolen car involved in a deadly crash in Oakland Park has pleaded no contest to one of more than 20 unrelated charges he's facing. He is also charged with trespassing and fleeing police in the collision that killed Maria Tellez -- a 35-year-old mother of three -- who was buried Monday following the Aug. 28 crash.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Miami New Times

Drug and Gun Charges Against Rapper "Stitches" Dropped

Phillip Katsabanis, a popular South Florida rapper known as Stitches, was arrested by a cadre of Bay Harbor Islands cops on August 3 for cocaine possession and "firing a firearm in public," police said. Best known for a song about cocaine called "Brick in Yo Face," Katsabanis told police that...
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL
