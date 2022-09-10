ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incarnate Word wins shootout with Nevada; Cardinals take 55-41 win at Mackay Stadium

By Neil Healy
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

After cutting the lead to 48-41 with 2:13 left in the game, Nevada’s Matthew Killam lined up for an onside kick.

Killam’s kick bounced up field to the right side of the field, and after the refs broke up the pile of bodies on top of each other, they signaled Nevada had recovered the ball.

Just when Mackay Stadium was ready for a comeback, the mood instantly sank.

An offsides was called on Nevada, negating the onside recovery. The next try was unsuccessful, Incarnate Word added an insurance touchdown in the final minute, and Nevada lost a shootout to the Incarnate Word Cardinals, 55-41.

“I thought there were four or five times where we got back into the game and then we let them back out by two scores,” Nevada first-year head coach Ken Wilson said. “The same thing we’ve been doing to teams, we let them do to us, and we could not get back within a manageable place there. We had an onside kick and we got it, and I didn’t see our guy offsides, but they said he was, so he was.”

Through the first two games of the season, Nevada’s defense had been playing lights out, forcing nine combined turnovers and consistently putting its offense in favorable field position.

As the first quarter came to a close, the streak appeared to be very much intact. The Wolf Pack defense recovered a fumble 28 seconds into the game and hauled in an interception on the following possession.

After a string of good fortune and solid play, Nevada held a 17-3 lead with 1:45 left in the opening quarter.

That’s when Incarnate Word’s offense woke up.

The Cardinals proceeded to put up 35 unanswered points, thanks mainly to Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.

“We never want to give up that much offense,” Nevada defensive back Tyson Williams said. “We never want anyone to have that many yards on us.”

Scott bounced back from an early interception in a big way, going 18-for-25 for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals skill position guys had big days of their own. Wide receiver Darion Chafin put up video game-level numbers, hauling in seven catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinal’s other receiver, Taylor Grimes, recorded respectable numbers of his own, bringing in six catches for 101 yards.

Running back Marcus Cooper took advantage of Nevada honing in on the Cardinals’ air attack, carving out 84 yards and a touchdown.

“Obviously, we gave up too many big plays to a team we knew was going to get big plays,” Wilson said. “And we gave up a lot of sacks to a team we knew had a good pass rush. We didn’t match what they did well and they matched what we do well.”

Wilson had kept his cards close to the vest thus far when it came to his team’s quarterback situation, insisting on using both senior Nate Cox and sophomore Shane Illingworth in a perpetual competition for the starting job.

Wilson went with Cox, who went 22-for-43 for 302 yards and two scores, while rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Nevada Running back Toa Taua ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while recording 65 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Saturday's game took 4 hours, 7 minutes.

More Nevada football:

Incarnate Word is the first FCS opponent to beat Nevada since the Pack lost to Idaho State, 30-28, in 2017.

Nevada (2-1) travels to Big Ten country Saturday to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1), while Incarnate Word (2-0) travels to Prairie View A&M. Iowa State beat Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday.

In betting odds Iowa opened as a 20.5 favorite over Nevada.

Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame

The Wolf Pack honored its seven new Hall of Fame inductees at halftime of the game.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class includes Sam Bias (softball, 2007-10), Bill Bonsall (football, 1985-88), Ryan Church (baseball, 1997-2000), Bridget Galvin Brush (women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, 1973-77), Faron Hand (men’s basketball, 1994-97), David Nelson (men’s golf, 1975-79) and Tahnee Robinson (women’s basketball, 2009-11).

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Incarnate Word wins shootout with Nevada; Cardinals take 55-41 win at Mackay Stadium

