Morgantown, WV

Former West Virginia coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 5 days ago
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Frank Cignetti Sr., the renowned former head football coach at West Virginia University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, died Saturday. He was 84.

His son, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti made the announcement on Twitter. No cause of death was given.

Cignetti replaced Bobby Bowden at West Virginia, coaching from 1976 to 1979, although he did not find much success. His teams went just 17-27. However, he found his stride at his alma mater, Division II Indiana (Pa.).

In 20 seasons at IUP, Cignetti compiled a 182-50-1 record and led his teams into the Division II playoffs 13 times. His teams made two championship appearances.

Cignetti was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996 on the basis of his playing career at the school.

"So Proud to be your son, player and assistant," Frank Cignetti Jr. tweeted. "You are my Hero, Love You So Much."

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

