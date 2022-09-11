ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The US Open surprised Iga Swiatek with tiramisu inside her trophy after her prolonged search for the dessert

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpwSC_0hqYenRb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpZui_0hqYenRb00
Iga Swiatek looks inside her US Open trophy during her post-match press conference.

Robert Prange/Getty Images

  • World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to win the 2022 US Open women's singles title.
  • The three-time Grand Slam champion has been known to look inside her trophies for sweet treats.
  • During her press conference, Swiatek checked her new hardware and found some surprise tiramisu.

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek hoisted the US Open trophy at New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday evening.

And a few hours later, she found a special prize inside.

The 21-year-old tennis superstar won her third-career Grand Slam after taking down world No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in Flushing Meadows. And just as she has after earning major trophies in the past, Swiatek removed the lid of her shiny new US Open hardware and looked inside for a sweet treat — specifically tiramisu.

The world No. 1 has been known to celebrate her accomplishments and spend her off days treating herself to the Italian dessert , which consists of sponge cake layered with chocolate, coffee, and mascarpone cheese. But never has a Grand Slam caught on to her signature snack — until now.

When Swiatek arrived at her post-match press conference a few hours after her big victory, her silver trophy was positioned prominently in front of her on the dais. And after she finished answering all of the questions, the USTA moderator encouraged the newly-crowned champion to take a look inside the massive cup.

She pulled off the top and gasped in delight, pulling out a square of tiramisu as members of the press applauded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wD4O_0hqYenRb00
Swiatek pulls some tiramisu — her favorite dessert — out of her US Open trophy.

Robert Prange/Getty Images

"Oh my God!" Swiatek said. "Are you kidding me?! Wow, who did that?"

"I'm going to get dirty," she continued with a smile, adding that she appreciates the gesture "especially because I didn't have time to eat, so."

Check out the full exchange below:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Scott Feuerhammer
5d ago

Tiramisu is awesome, also, admitting that you had to take deuce. During the semi's!! Iga is my crush right now!!

Reply
4
Related
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
NFL
Footwear News

Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay

Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Trophies#Dessert#Grand Slam#Italian
thecomeback.com

Serena Williams gives surprising retirement update

Women’s tennis legend Serena Williams played what many expected to be her final tennis match earlier this month when she lost to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open after announcing her retirement plans. But based on her recent comments, it sounds like there’s a chance the all-time great hasn’t played her last tennis match, after all.
TENNIS
GQMagazine

Carlos Alcaraz Is the New King of Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz should still be asleep. He’s just won the U.S. Open, his first Grand Slam, beating buzzy Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final. Before that, he won three consecutive backbreaking five-set matches, two of which went past 2 a.m. and one of which ended the latest of any match in the tournament’s history. He played 24 hours of grand slam tennis in all, divided over seven matches in two weeks—the most played by any man, at any slam, since tennis started keeping track of the time in 1999. His wins tested the human bounds of stamina, exhaustion, pain, gravity.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is a Vision In Metallic Balenciaga Cape & Silver Sandal Heels at the Vogue World Fashion Show

Serena Williams flexed her modeling skills, opening Vogue World’s runway show yesterday night on the cobblestone of the Meatpacking district, in New York City, wearing custom Balenciaga. The former professional tennis player was clad in metallic, dominating the runway while four ball girls dressed in white tennis dresses carrying rackets trailed behind her. After her saunter down the catwalk, Williams sat in the front row beside family friend and Editor-in-Cheif of American Vogue Anna Wintour. Vogue World was a fashionable celebration of the publication’s 130th anniversary. The fashion-forward athlete could not have been a more perfect opener to the celebratory event. After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Tennis-Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following is a roundup of reaction to Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and former world number one, announcing his retirement from the sport at the age of 41 after the Laver Cup later this month. read more.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Simona Halep has nose surgery, won't play again in 2022

LONDON -- Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has undergone nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year. In a tweet Thursday, the ninth-ranked Romanian wrote that she felt "completely exhausted" after her first-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur at the US Open last month. She decided to follow medical advice and have an operation to help her breathing issues that have affected her "for many years" and were getting worse.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

J Lo Steps Out in a Plunging, Backless Green Halter Dress

Did it seem like Jennifer Lopez was on her honeymoon for a long time? She did, after all, embark on multiple celebratory trips. Not only did she and new husband Ben Affleck take their children to Paris earlier this summer, but the pair also recently took a solo trip to Lake Como, Italy, to continue the celebratory festivities. During both trips, Lopez showcased her affinity for elegant sundresses, stepping out in several flowy, floor-sweeping silhouettes. Since coming back home to Los Angeles, the "Marry Me" star has continued to deliver reliable summery ensembles, even when she's simply stepping out to run errands.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

589K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy