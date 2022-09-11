ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Update: CHP says pedestrian hit by car on Highway 101 in SLO County suffered fatal injuries

By Kaytlyn Leslie
 5 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Update 10:15 p.m.



The California Highway Patrol says the person hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has not been positively identified, according to the CHP report.



The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing northbound Highway 101 from east to west in the No. 1 lane, according to the release.

Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius northbound on Highway 101 in the No. 1 lane, south of Tefft Street in Nipomo, according to the report.



Michio was following behind an uninvolved vehicle when that vehicle suddenly swerved to the right, the report said.



Michio observed the pedestrian directly in front of his Toyota and he swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision.



The pedestrian ran towards the median and Micchio’s Toyota collided with the pedestrian, according to the report.



Original story:

A person appears to have been hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 in southern San Luis Obispo County on Saturday evening.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page , a pedestrian versus vehicle crash was reported just south of the Tefft Street exit in Nipomo around 6:50 p.m.

Emergency responders are at the scene. The incident response was blocking a northbound lane of the highway as of Saturday evening.

Traffic is running slowly through the area as of 7:20 p.m., according to Caltrans Quick Map .

NIPOMO, CA
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NIPOMO, CA
PASO ROBLES, CA
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
