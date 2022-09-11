ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Semi-truck driver arrested after multi-state chase, damages multiple vehicles

By Micah Kennedy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRBF5_0hqYecjc00

A semi-truck driver was arrested after a multi-state police chase from Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday evening.

Clarksville Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a semi-tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Blvd and hitting several vehicles causing damage.

Clarksville Police Department

Several police officers pursued the vehicle attempting to get the driver, 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins to stop. The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Blvd to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Ft. Campbell Blvd. He then turned south onto Ft. Campbell Blvd. and then right at Lafayette Rd. and continued to the Purple Heart Parkway.

He then turned north onto Fort Campbell Blvd. (41A) and continued north into Kentucky.

Once in Kentucky agencies took over the pursuit. The pursuit ended near the Oak Grove Walmart when the semi-driver exited his vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Hawkins is currently in the Christian County jail for charges in Kentucky and will be extradited back to Tennessee after Kentucky prosecutes him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656, ext. 5270.

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Charged During Stolen Vehicle Investigation

A vehicle that was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville has been recovered and a woman has been charged Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car was located by police on East 9th Street later in the day being driven by 20-year-old Infinite Smith.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered, suspect arrested

A car reported stolen earlier this week from a dealership on Walnut Street was recovered Wednesday afternoon by Hopkinsville police and a suspect was arrested. The 2011 Hyundai Elantra was stolen between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from Truck Country Auto Sales and officers were dispatched to East Ninth and Clay Street a little before 6 p.m. to attempt to locate the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Oak Grove#Fort Campbell#The Oak Grove Walmart
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Vehicle Reported Stolen Hopkinsville Auto Dealer

A vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car is valued at $3,000. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dragged down the road after thief steals her work car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she is lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt after being dragged down the road trying to stop a man from stealing her work car. Rachel Tollett said she was hanging off her car window as a thief drove away. She let go after about 10 ft. and fell onto the road. It left her arms and legs scratched up and bruises all over her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy