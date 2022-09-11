Semi-truck driver arrested after multi-state chase, damages multiple vehicles

A semi-truck driver was arrested after a multi-state police chase from Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday evening.

Clarksville Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a semi-tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Blvd and hitting several vehicles causing damage.

Clarksville Police Department

Several police officers pursued the vehicle attempting to get the driver, 33-year-old Vincent Hawkins to stop. The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Blvd to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Ft. Campbell Blvd. He then turned south onto Ft. Campbell Blvd. and then right at Lafayette Rd. and continued to the Purple Heart Parkway.

He then turned north onto Fort Campbell Blvd. (41A) and continued north into Kentucky.

Once in Kentucky agencies took over the pursuit. The pursuit ended near the Oak Grove Walmart when the semi-driver exited his vehicle and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Hawkins is currently in the Christian County jail for charges in Kentucky and will be extradited back to Tennessee after Kentucky prosecutes him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656, ext. 5270.