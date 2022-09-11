Tioga wins sectional finals rematch against Newark Valley

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Defending Class D state champs Tioga defeated a familiar opponent on Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Newark Valley on the road 34-6 in a rematch of the Section IV Class D championship game from a year ago. Ousamane Duncanson ran for two touchdowns in the first half to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead and had three touchdowns on the day.

Tioga moves to 2-0 this season with the win and are on the road against Harpursville next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

