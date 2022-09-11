Sporting Kansas City needed a better result, comes away with scoreless draw at Houston

Sporting Kansas City had a man advantage for over 50 minutes after Houston Dynamo captain Matias Vera picked up two yellow cards in the first half. But a second-half performance lacking inspiration had Sporting KC leaving Houston empty handed.

Neither side found a goal through 90 minutes and the match ended in a scoreless draw.

“We just weren’t dangerous enough in the game,” Sporting manager Peter Vermes said.

Sporting KC’s best chances came in the second half on two passes from Ben Sweat to Willy Agada. But Agada couldn’t put either of them on target.

“They (Houston) did a good job of sitting deep, parking the bus, and then trying to counter from there,” Vermes said.

And he was right. Sporting nearly conceded a couple of times if it wasn’t for a couple of big saves from John Pulskamp, who earns his third career clean sheet.

On the other side, Sporting KC held onto the ball for the majority of the match. But at times their movement off the ball was stagnant, and they didn’t throw numbers forward to the top of the box to try and pin Houston in.

“We kept getting impatient,” Vermes said. “And then the impatience and also hesitancy on our part. When you play the ball, you wait a half second, it’s a second too late.

“Now when the next guy gets the ball, it’s not a good ball. He’s now under pressure which he wouldn’t have been if you gave it a second earlier. It’s just those little things, those little details.”

While he wasn’t disappointed in how the team played, he just didn’t think the team was clicking offensively. That’s partially why he subbed off Johnny Russell early in the second half for Marinos Tzionis. Aly Trost reported during the broadcast that Sporting wanted more energy on the field.

Sporting’s ensuing subs also did what they could to bring in energy, but again, nobody was able to get one over the line.

And now it’ll be a quick turnaround for Sporting KC. Sporting returns home to play against DC United on Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

It’s safe to wonder if some of Sporting’s later-game lineup changes were made with that in mind.

“I made the changes I made because we needed something different,” Vermes said.

Logan Ndenbe was held out of Saturday’s match due to health and safety protocols. Sweat returned to the left-back spot until coming off for Robert Voloder, who filled in nicely. Despite being a natural center-back, he ventured very far forward into the box and nearly helped create a goal.

“I thought when he came on he was actually very confident,” Vermes said. “He came in and didn’t miss a beat. So that was very good.”