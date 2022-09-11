ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

21 years of Remembering lives lost in 9/11

By Hope Winter
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRRWO_0hqYe1M600

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 2,977 flags for 2,977 friends and family members taken in the 9/11 attacks are flying outside the VA Medical Center in Batavia.

“9/11 isn’t the holiday where you go blow off fireworks and celebrate,” said Nick Lamarca, a Volunteer Service Officer. “It’s supposed to be a somber observance and I really think this kind of captures that.”

On Saturday, 25 volunteers help place the flags in the ground, prior to the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11th.

“I am a veteran so this does my heart a lot of good to see this,” said John McCune, a US Army Veteran who visited the site. “I was out here last year and I think it’s a fantastic idea. I believe that our country needs to get back to the way of unity. We need to be unified as a country again, I’m so hopeful for the future.”

While the flags stand to honor the fallen victims, they also symbolize the freedom that soldiers over seas fought for.

“The price of freedom is visible here,” said Terry McGuire, Public Affairs Officer, VAWNY Health. “This is kind of a tribute to them and we’re going to do this with impetuosity, going forward the 2,977 victims that we recognize on 9/11.”

Thousands of lives were stolen from our nation that day, including the hundreds of first responders who took a step forward to help and made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Saturday in Cheektowaga, local community members and first responders around Western New York put one foot in front of the other to honor the heroes lost in the attacks, in the 6th annual “Tunnel to Tower” 5K race.

“This is all about remembering and those lives tragically lost. We can’t forget,” said Jennifer Hermann, Co-Race Director, Tunnel to Towers 5K. “We just can’t forget what happened and we have to thank all of those first responders that go out every single day and they put their lives on the line for us.”

Whether they suited up in 60 pounds of gear, ran or walked to the finish line, over 600 participants raised money for charities created to help the families of fallen first responders, people who have illnesses from 9/11 and veterans who went over seas to defend the nation.

“The Tunnel to Towers gives back to all the firefighters, first responders, military veterans–thanking them for what they do for us,” said Hermann. “All the money that we raise here for this 5K event goes back to all of them.”

With every step taken, these local initiatives help us remember the ones we lost, keeping their legacy living on.

“We’re supporting our brothers and sisters,” said Heather Powers, a firefighter who participated in the 5k. “It definitely showed how tough it was to do what they did on 9/11.”

For more information on the “Tunnel to Towers” organization, head to their website here. If you would like to donate towards Saturday’s goal of $20,000, visit here.

The flags flown outside the VA Batavia Medical Center are expected to stay for a week, or until weather permits, and they will have a ceremony on Monday, September 12th at 1 p.m. For more information on the VA Batavia Medical Center, click here.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Starbucks labor organizer resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaz Brisack, a high-profile labor organizer, resigned from her position with Starbucks. Bristack helped lead the unionization of a Starbucks location in downtown Buffalo in 2021, kicking off a national movement. At least 238 stores have voted to unionize since. Bristack said the company forced her out due to her union […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Walk for Spina Bifida held at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s rain didn’t stop people from gathering together at Delaware Park to support a good cause. Everyone was welcomed at Spina Bifida of Western New York’s first ever ‘Walk and Roll’ event. It centered around raising money and community awareness on the affects of Spina Bifida, which is a condition that […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Society
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Society
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Government
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Naval Park honors the lives lost in 9/11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With every ring of a bell, the Buffalo Naval Park read the stories of loved ones who were impacted or lost on 9/11 on the 21st anniversary of the attacks. “I think we all remember what it was like for two years, three years afterwards,” said Erie Country Executive Mark Poloncarz, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kaleida union vote gives leaders power to authorize strike

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the 11199 SEIU and CWA on Thursday night voted to give strike authorization power to union leaders, meaning the unions could call for a strike from all Kaleida facilities. Around 75% of the unions voted, with 96% of voters in favor of the authorization. Kaleida and the unions will […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

CEO of Buffalo Zoo resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo’s Board of Directors on Tuesday accepted the resignation of President and CEO Norah Fletchall, after over five years of her leading the zoo. Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith will serve as interim president and CEO, while former board chair Jon Dandes will lead a national search committee to […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Us Army#9 11#The Va Medical Center#Us Army Veteran#Public Affairs
News 4 Buffalo

Villa Maria cuts ribbon on new dining hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Villa Maria College cut the ribbon on it’s new $1 million dining hall on Tuesday courtesy of Russell Salvatore. The capital improvement project was made possible by a donation by local business owner. The Russell J. Salvatore Commons is open and welcoming students. Salvatore said he grew up not far from […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Totally Buffalo Cares, Sweet Buffalo joins News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concert for Cares will be happening on Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks to benefit the organization Totally Buffalo Cares. Scott Celani from Totally Buffalo Cares, Kelly Barnart, her son Carson and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the event. You can watch the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County now allowing texts to 911

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can now text 911 in Niagara County. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that their emergency communications center now has the ability to receive texts to 911 from cell phones in the county. It was part of an upgrade to their phone system. People in need of emergency assistance […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 4 Buffalo

Nursing home lifts lockout as threats deemed ‘not imminent’

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police Department responded to a call at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab on Tuesday following threats against the center. According to police, Premier staff received several calls from an individual, who threatened the facility. Following the calls, staff locked the facility’s exterior doors, preventing anyone from entering […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Senior centers to see improvements through federal funding

TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — Local senior centers will see some improvements to address the their needs after the pandemic. More than $600,000 from the federal government is being invested into senior centers across Erie County. Several safety improvements are being made to make sure residents are comfortable. Local and federal lawmakers stopped by the Tonawanda […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills Mafia Boat Parade to set sail this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans are taking their love of the team to the water this weekend for the first-ever Bills Mafia Boat Parade. Ashleigh Dopp and Brandon Bova of Buffalo Cycle Boats are hosting the event. They joined News 4 at 4 on Wednesday to talk more about it. The full interview can […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy