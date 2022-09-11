Read full article on original website
Kentucky football: It may be early, but Dane is already a key for Wildcats
One of the biggest questions about Kentucky football has had an unexpected answer. With the loss of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the New York Giants, who would catch passes from quarterback Will Levis in 2022?. Virginia Tech transfer Tayveon Robinson was one answer, but aside from Robinson...
Power ranking the Top 10 players in the SEC through Week 2
That’s one way to know your legacy is secure. Mark Stoops is now the winningest football coach in Kentucky history, breaking a tie with Bear Bryant with Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp Saturday night. Kentucky’s had some good players in the Stoops regime, and a couple great ones, but more than anything, it is Stoops who has made Kentucky an upper-tier SEC program. The Wildcats could very well be unbeaten when they play Georgia, and should certainly threaten the 10-win mark again this season either way. Not bad for a coach who started 12-26 at Kentucky.
Will Levis says Kentucky is still on the rise, and has 'a lot more people to prove wrong'
Will Levis believes Kentucky has established a brand of hard-nosed football, and that despite all the progress Mark Stoops has made in Lexington in the last decade, there’s still room to grow. “I still think we have a lot more people to prove wrong,” Levis said on CBS Sports...
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
1 man dead after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
Man found dead inside truck, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
Death investigations underway in Lexington after bodies found at two separate locations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two death investigations are underway in Lexington after bodies were found in separate locations Monday morning. The first is on Red Berry Circle, near Boston Road. Lexington police say they found a body in the back of an abandoned car in the 900 block of Red Berry. The cause of death is not known.
Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
