That’s one way to know your legacy is secure. Mark Stoops is now the winningest football coach in Kentucky history, breaking a tie with Bear Bryant with Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp Saturday night. Kentucky’s had some good players in the Stoops regime, and a couple great ones, but more than anything, it is Stoops who has made Kentucky an upper-tier SEC program. The Wildcats could very well be unbeaten when they play Georgia, and should certainly threaten the 10-win mark again this season either way. Not bad for a coach who started 12-26 at Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO