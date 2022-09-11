ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: It may be early, but Dane is already a key for Wildcats

One of the biggest questions about Kentucky football has had an unexpected answer. With the loss of standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to the New York Giants, who would catch passes from quarterback Will Levis in 2022?. Virginia Tech transfer Tayveon Robinson was one answer, but aside from Robinson...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Power ranking the Top 10 players in the SEC through Week 2

That’s one way to know your legacy is secure. Mark Stoops is now the winningest football coach in Kentucky history, breaking a tie with Bear Bryant with Kentucky’s 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in The Swamp Saturday night. Kentucky’s had some good players in the Stoops regime, and a couple great ones, but more than anything, it is Stoops who has made Kentucky an upper-tier SEC program. The Wildcats could very well be unbeaten when they play Georgia, and should certainly threaten the 10-win mark again this season either way. Not bad for a coach who started 12-26 at Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Boot

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
JELLICO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man dead after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 they responded to a disorder call between two people at around 6 p.m. on Devonia Avenue off North Limestone Street. The Fayette County Coroner said police discovered 57-year-old Clarence...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wildcats#Gators#Texas A M
wymt.com

Man found dead inside truck, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rowan County officials are investigating the death of a truck driver. Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said Morehead dispatch received a call from a person saying they have not heard from a family member. Northcutt said the 55-year-old truck driver was found dead in his...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Person who shot Lexington Police Officer now dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Police Department says a police officer was shot, officers returned fire, shooting the person who shot the officer. Officers responded to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road Thursday night. When officers approached the suspect, the suspect fired a gun at the officers and the officers returned fire, according to police.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway

UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy