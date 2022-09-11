ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship's three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston...
