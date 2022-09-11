ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Auburn, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
247Sports

Toledo trailer: 'The fight continues’

No. 2 Ohio State is well into Week 3 of the college football season. After the first two games, the Buckeyes are 2-0, with wins against Notre Dame and Arkansas State, both at home. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Toledo to Ohio Stadium. On Thursday before the third...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo

How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy