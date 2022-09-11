Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
PODCAST: Penn State heads to SEC country; breaking down Auburn
Ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State aims to take another step forward Saturday in SEC country. Following wins at Purdue and against Ohio, the Nittany Lions encounter fellow 2-0 foe Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the Tigers defeated Mercer and San Jose State earlier this month.
As Adisa Isaac works his way back into form, No. 22 Penn State's pass rush could be on verge of breakout
Ji'Ayir Brown broke into a smile at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis back in July when he listened to a rundown of the Penn State pass rushers set to play in front of him this fall. “Sheesh,” the fifth-year senior safety muttered while listening to names of defensive ends...
Ohio State is excited to see what Chip Trayanum can do as kick returner
There was plenty of talk in the offseason about Ohio State's special teams and how this could finally be the year the Buckeyes get a return touchdown. The expectation was that either kick returner Emeka Egbuka or punt returner Jaxon Smith-Njigba had the potential to take one back for the first time since 2014.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo trailer: 'The fight continues’
No. 2 Ohio State is well into Week 3 of the college football season. After the first two games, the Buckeyes are 2-0, with wins against Notre Dame and Arkansas State, both at home. On Saturday, the Scarlet and Gray welcome Toledo to Ohio Stadium. On Thursday before the third...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
Comments / 0