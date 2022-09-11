Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach Directors Praise Tentative Rail Labor Deal
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka called the tentative rail labor agreement reached Thursday “great news” that will avert a “significant disruption to the U.S. economy” — but noted that challenges remain at the port and nationwide with rail shipments. President Joe Biden...
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job
The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks a centennial for the iconic sign.
mynewsla.com
$236,000 Donated to Repair Fire-Damaged Playground at Pan Pacific Park
The Los Angeles Parks Foundation received a $236,000 donation to rebuild a playground at Pan Pacific Park that was damaged by a fire, park officials announced Tuesday. The donation was made by the Hackman Capital Partners-owned television studio Television City, and is intended to repair the damage caused by the July 13 fire at the park, which is located at 7600 Beverly Blvd.
mynewsla.com
Mexican Independence Day, End of Summer Concerts and More: What to Do in LA This Weekend
Celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend at Benny Boy Brewing, Casa Vega, or the East LA parade, or attend one of the many big music festivals or concerts happening in LA. You can see everyone from Kendrick Lamar, to Lorde to Hall & Oates. FRIDAY. Junction Marketplace: LA Artbox is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Slated for Weekend-Long Closure
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Names New Interim Executive Director
Stephen David Simon, who runs Los Angeles’ Department on Disability, was appointed the interim executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Thursday while the search continues for a permanent executive director. Simon will take over the position from Kristina Dixon and Molly Rysman, who had been serving...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Fall Below 700 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell below the 700 mark Thursday, continuing a mostly steady downward trend and echoing drops in infection numbers. According to state figures, there were 677 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, down from 717 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 84...
mynewsla.com
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
mynewsla.com
One Injured in “Act of Violence” on Harbor Freeway in South Los Angeles
One person was injured in “an unknown act of violence” on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday, prompting a full closure of the northbound lanes in the vicinity as authorities investigated the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called just after 3:55 p.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate
Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
mynewsla.com
Former Kaiser Employee Ties Firing to Taking Leave for Wife’s Cancer Surgery
A former Kaiser Permanente employee is suing the health care provider, alleging he was wrongfully fired in February for taking time off to be with his wife as she underwent cancer surgery and to assist her during her recovery. Gil Benjamin Walton’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges wrongful termination,...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Watts
A fire damaged a single-story commercial building in Watts Thursday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 1500 block of East 102nd Street at 6:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
mynewsla.com
Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0