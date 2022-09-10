Would-be thief threatened Lemon Grove store clerk with ax

A would-be thief threatened the clerk in a Lemon Grove store with an ax Saturday afternoon, a Sheriff's Department watch commander said.

The incident happened shortly before 4:20 p.m. in a store on Lemon Grove Avenue south of Broadway, a department official said.

The man was allegedly trying to steal items from the store when he was confronted by a clerk. The suspect pulled out an ax and threatened to cut the employee. It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen.

A sheriff's helicopter circled the area searching for the man, described as in his 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and with blonde hair. He wore a white T-shirt, shorts and black calf-high snow boots.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .