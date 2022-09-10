ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

Would-be thief threatened Lemon Grove store clerk with ax

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A would-be thief threatened the clerk in a Lemon Grove store with an ax Saturday afternoon, a Sheriff's Department watch commander said.

The incident happened shortly before 4:20 p.m. in a store on Lemon Grove Avenue south of Broadway, a department official said.

The man was allegedly trying to steal items from the store when he was confronted by a clerk. The suspect pulled out an ax and threatened to cut the employee. It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen.

A sheriff's helicopter circled the area searching for the man, described as in his 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds and with blonde hair. He wore a white T-shirt, shorts and black calf-high snow boots.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lemon Grove, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Property Crime#Sheriff S Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy