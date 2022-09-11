ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

No. 7 Oklahoma sputters early but rolls later in win over Kent State

Marvin Mims had seven catches for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Oklahoma to a 33-3 win over Kent State on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners took awhile to get going, as they were held scoreless until 18 seconds remained in the first half. But Oklahoma began to find a rhythm offensively, pick up the pace in its up-tempo offense, and Mims helped the Sooners (2-0) pull away.

Mims got Oklahoma’s scoring started in the second quarter with a 36-yard touchdown catch and added a 58-yard score late in the third quarter to put the Sooners up 31-3.

Kent State’s defense, which struggled in a 45-20 loss to Washington last week, held the Sooners largely in check in the first half.

Oklahoma punted on its first four drives and rushed for just 7 yards in the first half.

The Golden Flashes (0-2) took the lead in the second quarter on Andrew Glass’ 37-yard field goal with 8:27 left. But after Glass’ 41-yarder went wide late in the first half, the Sooners’ offense finally showed a sense of urgency, turning up the tempo.

Dillon Gabriel leaned heavily on Mims on the drive, which began with just 1:10 before halftime.

Mims caught each of the final three plays on the drive, the first two quick routes where he got out of bounds quickly.

On the third, Mims turned upfield and found plenty of room to work, hauling in a 36-yard touchdown pass to put the Sooners ahead 7-3 going into the break.

Oklahoma scored four touchdowns and a field goal in the five-possession span starting with Mims’ touchdown catch.

Gabriel finished with 296 yards and three touchdowns through the air, completing 21 of 28 passes, for the Sooners.

Collin Schlee threw for 131 yards for Kent State, completing 11 of 19 passes.

Oklahoma outgained the Golden Flashes 430-295, including 272-141 in the second half, and forced a pair of Kent State turnovers.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
