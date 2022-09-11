ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mike Trout homers in sixth game in row as Angels beat Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8pEN_0hqYcgC600

Mike Trout continued his recent power surge while Shohei Ohtani pitched effectively before departing abruptly following five innings as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday.

Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run — his sixth straight game with a homer — a double, a walk and three RBIs. He capped the Angels’ four-run second inning with a three-run shot off Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy, a 361-foot shot to left field that scored Max Stassi and Luis Rengifo and extended the lead to 5-1.

Trout’s 34th bomb of the season gave him the club record for homers in consecutive games, surpassing Bobby Bonds’ run of five straight in August 1977. The last player with a longer streak was Joey Votto, who homered in seven consecutive games for Cincinnati from in July 2021. Trout has nine RBIs during his streak.

The Angels tagged Urquidy for six earned runs, matching his season high.

Taylor Ward’s infield single drove in Trout in the first inning, and in the fifth, Ward singled and scored on a double by Mike Ford. In between, Ford doubled and scored on a groundout by Andrew in the second inning two batters Trout’s home run in the second.

Urquidy (13-6) surrendered 10 hits, walked one batter and struck out four over five innings. He shut out the Angels over seven innings in his previous start on Sunday.

Ohtani (12-8) departed immediately after taking the mound to warm up prior to the bottom of the sixth with a blister on his right index finger. He was met by catcher Stassi and interim manager Phil Nevin plus two additional Angels personnel before preparing for the frame.

After a brief discussion, he returned to the dugout and was replaced by Jimmy Herget.

Ohtani allowed one run on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He threw 79 pitches, 48 for strikes, and touched 101.4 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball, a career-best velocity, while recording a strikeout of Kyle Tucker with two runners in scoring position to cap the third.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Bobby Bonds
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
Daily Mail

'Just don't do that!': Cubs pitcher reveals what sparked his heated exchange with Mets star Pete Alonso... after umpires were forced to intervene to stop the on-field row escalating

Pete Alonso had a spat with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets once again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series. Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the batter furiously slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
Yardbarker

Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy