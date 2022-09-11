ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie SeaWolves Announce Potential Playoff Schedule

The Erie SeaWolves have not secured a playoff spot yet, but should they, a schedule for the Division Series has been released. The SeaWolves will host Game 1 of the Division Series on Tuesday, Sept. 20. First pitch from UPMC park would be at 6:35 p.m. Erie would play Richmond...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest

BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point's Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

The Albion Area Fair Crowns New Queen and Junior Miss

Fair organizers call the event, "The Biggest Little Fair" around. It was the opening night of the annual Albion Area Fair and a big crowd came out to see the crowning of a new Queen and junior Miss. Ten contestants took to the stage, hoping to become the next Queen...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Ribfest Returns to State Street

Erie's Ribfest returns to state street today for day 1 of the 4 day festival. Many of the cook-off competitors were out at Perry's Square cooking early this morning. Petey Marshall joined us live at 5 with a preview of what to expect from Off the Bone BBQ this weekend.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Events Executive Director Announces Retirement

Erie Events executive director Casey Wells has announced his retirement. It will be effective January 2023. Wells is responsible for the professional, administrative direction and management of the four Erie Events facilities. They include Erie Insurance Arena, Warner Theatre, Bayfront Convention Center, UPMC Park, the Sheraton and Marriott Hotels and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lockdown Set to Perform at Albion Area Fair this Friday

From the big county fairs to the small community fairs, it's safe to say we've had our fair share of fair fun this summer. The annual Albion area fair kicked off on Tuesday, out in western Erie county. Organizers call it the biggest little fair around. They said the mission...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Construction Crews Begin Work To Remodel The Old West Ellicott K-Mart

WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – It appears construction crews have begun work to remodel the old West Ellicott K-Mart on Fairmount Avenue. On Thursday morning, several workers were on hand to fix up the exterior facade of the building, which will be the new home to Chautauqua County first Target Store.
ELLICOTT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city's eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Millfair Road to be Closed Monday

Millcreek and Fairview Township announced that Millfair Road will temporarily close between Heidler and Sterrettania Road on Monday, September 19th. The closure will go into effect from 7 a.m. that morning to mid-late afternoon. An Emergency Management representative said the road closure is to replace a storm water drainage pipe...
FAIRVIEW, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
erienewsnow.com

Police Remind Residents To Lock Their Vehicles Following Two Attempted Thefts

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are reminding the public of the importance of locking their vehicles after two people were arrested twice this week for attempted theft. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department say 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elise Redeye, of Salamanca, allegedly tried...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Local Arby's Locations Raise Money for Employee Who Had Stroke

Local Arby's locations have been asking for donations after a local employee had a stroke about two weeks ago. Keith Habercam was closing at the Arby's located at 2325 West 12th St. when coworkers noticed he began showing symptoms of a stroke. Habercam was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated, and is now recovering.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Three People Sent to Hospital After Albion Ambulance Crashes into SUV

Three people are recovering tonight, following a west Erie crash involving an Albion ambulance. It happened around four on Wednesday, at the intersection of West 26th and Raspberry. According to firefighters at the scene, the ambulance was traveling east, when it crashed into an SUV. The force of the collision...
ALBION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
JAMESTOWN, NY

