San Antonio, TX

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the Eastside

SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the Eastside of town. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties

SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to return back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, is returning to the Alamo City. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Smith’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also an event planned for Sunday, Sept. 18 (more information on Oscarmayer.com/wienermobile).
Taco Rumble

Seventeen Chefs from all across Texas are going head-to-head to raise money at this year's taco rumble. Rebecca is at the San Antonio Museum of Art with a couple of the chefs competing with the delicious details. Taco Rumble. Thursday, September 15, 7:30-10 pm (VIP admission at 7 pm) San...
Personal care services with Alegre Home Health Care

The quality of life for seniors or people who have disabilities can drastically improve with the help of essential personal care services. Melinda Hinojosa with Alegre Home Health Care with more on the services they provide. Alegre Home Health Care LLC. 4242 E. Piedras Drive, San Antonio. (210) 200-8781. Facebook:...
Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks

SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

