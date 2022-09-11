Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Couple found dead following apparent murder-suicide on the Eastside
SAN ANTONIO – A married couple was found dead following a murder-suicide on the Eastside of town. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Burleson Street close to downtown San Antonio. According to the police, the husband and wife were arguing when the husband shot his...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of threatening to shoot mother of his children and her sister
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say threatened to shoot the mother of his children and her sister. According to arrest records, Ross Priestly texted one of the victims saying he knew what car they were driving and threatened to shoot them. Police say after his call...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
news4sanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
news4sanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
news4sanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde shooting survivors receive service dogs and free training from San Antonio company
SAN ANTONIO - As they continue along their road to recovery, a handful of survivors of the Uvalde school shooting now have full-time companions at their side, thanks to the combined efforts of a local non-profit and a San Antonio dog trainer offering her services free of charge. Whitley Cheatham...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: Suenos Slumber Parties
SAN ANTONIO - Slumber parties are back in full effect now that the kids are back in school. Today's San Antonio spotlight is all about sleepover fun. Ashley Navarro with Suenos Slumber Parties and Events with a fun way to celebrate. Sueños specializes in themed tepee slumber parties for kids...
news4sanantonio.com
Four people transferred to hospital following major vehicle crash on the Westside
SAN ANTONIO – Three vehicles were involved in a major crash on the Westside of town. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on West Commerce Street near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. Police say four individuals were transferred to a nearby hospital. Their Conditions are...
news4sanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
news4sanantonio.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to return back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, is returning to the Alamo City. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Smith’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also an event planned for Sunday, Sept. 18 (more information on Oscarmayer.com/wienermobile).
news4sanantonio.com
Taco Rumble
Seventeen Chefs from all across Texas are going head-to-head to raise money at this year's taco rumble. Rebecca is at the San Antonio Museum of Art with a couple of the chefs competing with the delicious details. Taco Rumble. Thursday, September 15, 7:30-10 pm (VIP admission at 7 pm) San...
news4sanantonio.com
Olympic medalist Shannon Miller helps local patients battle against cancer
SAN ANTONIO - She's won gold at the Olympics, and now she's trying to help patients win their battle against cancer here in San Antonio. Seven-time Olympic medalist, Shannon Miller was in town Tuesday for the Beacon of Hope Luncheon hosted by the SA Cancer Council. Miller who is an...
news4sanantonio.com
Personal care services with Alegre Home Health Care
The quality of life for seniors or people who have disabilities can drastically improve with the help of essential personal care services. Melinda Hinojosa with Alegre Home Health Care with more on the services they provide. Alegre Home Health Care LLC. 4242 E. Piedras Drive, San Antonio. (210) 200-8781. Facebook:...
news4sanantonio.com
Best Quality Daughter: Out of this world food, great service, clever drinks
SAN ANTONIO – This week I'm taking you to the Pearl for a wonderful experience at Best Quality Daughter. I will tell you, it's really good!. I was pleasantly surprised by the decor throughout the building. It is really beautiful. The outside of the building – it’s one of the old little cottage houses at the Pearl. It’s just gorgeous.
