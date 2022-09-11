Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lititz Craft Beer Fest: Over 70 Craft Breweries, Homebrew Finalists, and Lots of Food [Event Details]Melissa FrostLititz, PA
Top 6 Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [According to Yelp]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Palisades boys soccer rallies past Notre Dame for one-goal win
EASTON, Pa. - The Palisades boys soccer team battled back twice and eventually took their only lead in the final minutes of a 3-2 victory on Thursday over Notre Dame. Trailing 1-0, Bryce Guthier leveled the score for the Pirates with a strike from midfield. The Crusaders Cameron Bohn scored his 11th goal of the season minutes later to put the hosts back in front.
WFMZ-TV Online
ACC, Emmaus girls soccer battle through a scoreless tie
EMMAUS, Pa. - Defending PIAA girls soccer champion Central Catholic headed to Memorial Field to take on unbeaten Emmaus in a showdown of EPC powers. After a scoreless first half, each team showcased a couple of scoring threats in the final 40 minutes but a long-distance shot from the Vikings Ashley Fanger sailed wide and Central Catholic keeper Ananya Roy deflected a Green Hornets attempt over the crossbar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin knocks off rivals to claim the top spot in Berks I
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the pitch in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wilson West-Lawn. The Mustangs getting the better of their rivals with a 1-0 win. The Mustangs lone goal coming from a penalty kick in the second half, Ellie Leffler burying the shot home for the 1-0 lead. Taylor Koenig in net for the winners, a stonewall all night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated
OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Maple Grove Raceway set to host NHRA Nationals under new ownership
MOHNTON, Pa. - The NHRA Nationals return to Maple Grove Raceway this weekend. In addition to the great action on the track, it is a chance for fans to see the upgrades the Koretsky family has made since purchasing Maple Grove back in April. "My family has been racing for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland blanks Northampton in battle of the unbeatens
OREFIELD, Pa. - Northampton facing an early season test against Parkland on the road, both teams entering Wednesday night unbeaten. The Trojans coming out still unbeaten with a, 3-0 win. Doug Martinez and Stathis Motsenigos playing the give and go game for Martinez to find the back of the net...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland v. Northampton boys soccer, 09.14.22
Parkland blanks Northampton in battle of the unbeatens. Northampton facing an early season test against Parkland on the road, both teams entering Wednesday night unbeaten. The Trojans coming out still unbeaten with a, 3-0 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners
OLEY TWP., Pa. — The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Organizers said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley kicks off 75th annual community fair
OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair opened its 75th year Thursday, with lots to see and do at the Oley Fairgrounds. Fairgoers can enjoy snacks, including the event's famous French fries. There's also farm equipment to check out and plenty of animals to meet. One person who...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monday night crash ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Quakertown, Lehigh Valley
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed
EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Keith Haring drawing goes for big bucks at auction
A Keith Haring drawing that was found on a wall of his childhood home in Kutztown sold for much more than was expected at auction Wednesday. The person who bought the small piece of art placed a winning bid of $143,750. It was expected to sell for as much as $50,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire spreads through Northampton Crossings Burger King in Lower Nazareth
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – Smoke was billowing from a Burger King in Lower Nazareth Township Thursday night, but it wasn't from the fast-food restaurant's signature flame-broiled burgers. A fire spread through the eatery in the Northampton Crossings shopping center. Crews were called to the scene at 3706 Nazareth...
WFMZ-TV Online
All Day Band Jam: Pottsville theater continues to look for new uses for storied space
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Majestic Theater in Pottsville was filled with musicians, a magician, a comedian and plenty of fans for an all-day festival celebrating the arts on Saturday. “The Majestic Theater, historically preserved, helps to continue the rich history of the performing arts in the Anthracite Coal Region," said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Storm causes minor flooding in Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Heavy rain hammered parts of the area overnight, causing minor flooding on roads. One area that saw some flooding was William Penn Highway, near Easton Area High School. The fast-moving water caused one car to become disabled around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storm also scattered debris...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown's Amanda Seyfried wins 1st Emmy
Allentown's own "Mean Girl" Amanda Seyfried has won her first Emmy Award. The William Allen grad was named outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout." "It's a really nice feeling. Thanks Television Academy... and thanks for recognizing me among...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 seriously injured after crash on American Parkway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on American Parkway around 4 p.m., according to Allentown police. American Parkway was closed from Airport Road to Ironpigs Way as police investigated. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
Comments / 0