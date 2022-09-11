Washington downs Roosevelt at Presidents Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rivals Washington and Roosevelt each entered the Presidents Bowl searching for their first win of the season. It was a defensive battle throughout with the Warriors holding on for the 14-7 victory.

Following an interception, Washington quarterback Thomas Hoffman came through with a pair of big plays. First he connected with Darrod Franklin for 42-yard gain that set the Warriors up inside the Roosevelt 5-yard line. Then Hoffman would punch it in a couple plays later to put Washington on top 7-0.

The second quarter, both defenses stymied the opposing offenses as neither could sustain any sort of drive keeping it a 7-0 ball game.

Washington would add to its lead in the 3rd as Hoffman hit Tryg Auten for a long touchdown that made it 14-0.

Roosevelt would cut the lead in half in the 4th quarter as Jaxsen Grevengoed would punch it in with 5:41 left to make it 14-7.

The Rough Riders would get the ball back with under 2 minutes to play, but a fumble would seal the Washington victory as they hang on for the 14-7 win.

