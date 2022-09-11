ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Twitter loves KC Chiefs retro field, logo at Arrowhead Stadium

Everyone is loving the incredible job by the Kansas City Chiefs ground crew to remake the 1972 end zones and midfield logo for Thursday Night Football. One of the cooler storylines of this week when it comes to the much-anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to do with players or coaches involved. Instead, it was the actual field of play that’s been turning heads all week long as the Chiefs broadcast their plans and process to turn back the clock 50 years for the event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brian Robinson Jr. seen running drills for the first time since being shot (Video)

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was running drills on the practice field weeks after being shot in the right leg. After impressing throughout the preseason, the Washington Commanders and NFL world were informed that running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in the right leg twice as a victim in an attempted armed robbery. He was listed as being in stable condition when he was transported to a hospital. In fact, he visited the Commanders facility in a matter of days.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chargers lose Corey Linsley to knee injury vs. Chiefs

The Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to a knee injury during their game against the Chiefs in Week 2. The L.A. Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to start the second half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Reports came through that Linsley is sitting with a knee injury suffered earlier and is questionable to return, per his designation,
KANSAS CITY, MO
