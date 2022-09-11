Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Twitter loves KC Chiefs retro field, logo at Arrowhead Stadium
Everyone is loving the incredible job by the Kansas City Chiefs ground crew to remake the 1972 end zones and midfield logo for Thursday Night Football. One of the cooler storylines of this week when it comes to the much-anticipated Thursday Night Football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to do with players or coaches involved. Instead, it was the actual field of play that’s been turning heads all week long as the Chiefs broadcast their plans and process to turn back the clock 50 years for the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tua Tagovailoa should stop talking; Ryan Fitzpatrick has an opinion on QB
The Miami Dolphins young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to be cordial with the media and answer their questions but he shouldn’t because it’s just more fuel to use against him. Tua Tagovailoa took his turn at the podium to speak with the media this week and was asked...
NFL・
Brian Robinson Jr. seen running drills for the first time since being shot (Video)
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was running drills on the practice field weeks after being shot in the right leg. After impressing throughout the preseason, the Washington Commanders and NFL world were informed that running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in the right leg twice as a victim in an attempted armed robbery. He was listed as being in stable condition when he was transported to a hospital. In fact, he visited the Commanders facility in a matter of days.
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Vital lessons learned from Week 2
Let’s look at what we learned about the Kansas City Chiefs in their first home game of the 2022 season—in Week 2 against the L.A. Chargers. The AFC West race is officially on. The Los Angeles Chargers came into Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday...
Chargers lose Corey Linsley to knee injury vs. Chiefs
The Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to a knee injury during their game against the Chiefs in Week 2. The L.A. Chargers have lost starting center Corey Linsley to start the second half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. Reports came through that Linsley is sitting with a knee injury suffered earlier and is questionable to return, per his designation,
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0