FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.

FORESTPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO