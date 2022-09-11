Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
State police suspend trooper charged with felony
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony. State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday. Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item...
informnny.com
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
WKTV
New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport
FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15th. According to the Sherriff, around 12:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
wwnytv.com
Court papers: ‘I should plug you again,’ alleged assailant told shooting victim
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who allegedly shot another on State Street in Watertown Saturday night allegedly said, “take a whiff of this,” before shooting the victim in the leg. Then, according to court papers, 49-year-old Marcus Taylor allegedly told 29-year-old Justin Hicks, “I should plug...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street for most traffic Thursday. DPW crews will close the street to through traffic between Arsenal and Coffeen streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers should find different...
Man who drove high, crashed into Centro bus caught driving high again, authorities say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of driving while on drugs and causing a crash that ignited a Centro bus was arrested again this weekend for driving under the influence, according to prosecutors. Jason Pogroski, 42, of North Syracuse, who was arrested Saturday by state troopers, appeared in Onondaga...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Police on Saturday shooting: “There was a personal grudge between the two people involved”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is behind bars and another recovering in Syracuse after a shooting that happened in Watertown Saturday night. City police arrested 49-year-old Marcus Taylor, of the Town of Watertown, for allegedly shooting another man on State Street Saturday. At 10 PM, our camera crews...
wwnytv.com
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has had a string of issues ranging from water not running to the garbage not being collected. On top of that, hardly a day goes by when some type of emergency call is not made concerning the motel. First responders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who deputies say rammed pickup into Justice Center in Syracuse twice charged again
Brewerton, N.Y. — A Cicero man who deputies say rammed his pickup twice into the Justice Center building in Syracuse this weekend faces new charges accusing him of driving his truck into two cars, police said. Kevin J. Somers, 32, drove his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck into a...
Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day
Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
wwnytv.com
Watertown bridge getting improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
wwnytv.com
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Fatal pickup/motorcycle accident in Trenton
TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol has released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator who died in an accident Saturday night in Trenton. The crash occurred about 7:00 PM Saturday on Trenton Road, near John Street in Trenton. The driver of the motorcycle has...
Two Pedestrians Hit By Car In Oswego
OSWEGO – Yesterday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed two pedestrians receiving medical attention from Menter’s Ambulance and...
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
Comments / 1