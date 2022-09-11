ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

State police suspend trooper charged with felony

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper has been suspended after being charged with a felony. State police arrested 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor on Tuesday. Oskay is accused of purchasing a child’s riding toy at the Watertown Walmart on September 12 and returning the item...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
OGDENSBURG, NY
WKTV

New York State Police looking for individuals in connection to road rage shooting in Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking to speak to several people regarding a shooting and road rage incident that happened in Forestport last month. On Aug. 27, state police were called to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road for a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists. A man who was driving a Chevy Impala was shot during the incident and sent to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. He has since been released.
FORESTPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Watertown, NY
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Street#City Police#Violent Crime
wwnytv.com

Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street for most traffic Thursday. DPW crews will close the street to through traffic between Arsenal and Coffeen streets starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be done by the end of the day. Drivers should find different...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown bridge getting improvements

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Improvements to Watertown’s Court Street bridge will be beginning soon. The bridge that traverses the Black River will be getting its steel decking repaired and sealed. It’s the first time the bridge is getting any rehabilitation since 1993 when the original concrete structure was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
HEUVELTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Fatal pickup/motorcycle accident in Trenton

TRENTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol has released the name of the deceased motorcycle operator who died in an accident Saturday night in Trenton. The crash occurred about 7:00 PM Saturday on Trenton Road, near John Street in Trenton. The driver of the motorcycle has...
Oswego County Today

Two Pedestrians Hit By Car In Oswego

OSWEGO – Yesterday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed two pedestrians receiving medical attention from Menter’s Ambulance and...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy