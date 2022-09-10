Read full article on original website
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on Elko Golf Course. A new 30 yr roof with Architectural Shingles and a New High Efficiency Carrier Furnace and AC unit and New Water Heater create this perfect package. Stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko.
Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.
ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
Manhunt continues in Elko area
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
Suspect eludes law again
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon. The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
UPDATE: Stolen pickup spotted, chase called off
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Undersheriff Justin Ames said. Law enforcement agencies...
School district sends out surveys on four-day week
ELKO – Surveys went out this week to parents, school employees and students from middle school age on up in Elko and Spring Creek, asking for their opinions on whether the schools in those communities should go to a four-day school week. Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary announces a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Moses Project, founded to help children in foster care, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 and 16. Cash-only donations can be dropped off at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop located inside...
Marriage Licenses
Aug. 26David Robert Heard, 19, and Hope Elizabeth Garvin, 21, of Elko. Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko. Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek. Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35,...
Jan Baum chosen to be Elko city manager
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved financial director Jan Baum as the new city manager effective Feb. 1. Baum, who has worked with the City for nearly three years, told the council on Tuesday she was “ready to get going” with the transition. Current City...
Carlin awarded STEM grant
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program. The grants program, in its inaugural year,...
Manhunt suspect believed to have stolen another vehicle
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon, a day after a burglary suspect fled from state troopers. The orange 2001 Dodge pickup with extended cab and a small trailer was reported stolen at 8:18...
Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week
ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
College briefs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and...
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way
ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir. The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall. Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe
SOUTH TAHOE, California — Through four matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team is undefeated against 3A North competition. The Lady Spartans — after sweeping both North Valleys and Hug — gutted out a 3-2 victory Friday on the road at Wooster and blew through South Tahoe in three frames on Saturday.
Elko woman sentenced to prison
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
