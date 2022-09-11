ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit making sure Albuquerque’s homeless population has hygiene needs met

By Laila Freeman
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization is focusing on helping the homeless. The group is non-profit, and they have a chapter in Albuquerque.

The national group, Who I Am Foundation, has been making sure the homeless population still has hygiene products. Volunteers hand out care packages with food, hygiene items, toiletries, water, and more.

Usually, the group does one stationary giveaway and then they help people through a mobile giveaway, but since the closure of Coronado Park , the organization is looking for a new place to set up.

“That was a good area to help them out, but it was really unsafe too, so we’re just trying to find a spot that can help them out as well as be safe ourselves,” said Who I Am Foundation Distribution Coordinator Antonio Perez.

The organization is also active in Santa Fe, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Their website has details on how to get involved with the group. The group will be setting up a warm meal distribution in Santa Fe Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 10

Cheryl lynn
4d ago

very compassionate people...not all homeless are dangerous just down on their luck..God be with these individuals who do this to treat them as human beings....which they are. what you do to the least of your brethren you also do unto Jesus

Nathaniel King
4d ago

Give them a list of job openings that are available! And some trash bags so they quit littering all over the city making Albuquerque look like a dump

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: $50,000 in state funds earmarked for music museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Larry Barker investigation exposed a $50,000 allocation by state lawmakers for a so-called “International Heavy Metal Music Mobile Museum” to be created in Bernalillo County. But as Larry found, some public officials didn’t follow the rules outlined for obtaining funding for the idea. Talking about the process of putting together the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

USPS starts same-day shipping program for Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service has started a new program in Albuquerque to provide same-day and next-day deliveries for local businesses. The USPS Connect Local program provides four shipping options for small businesses including same-day delivery for packages dropped off before 7 a.m. “Basically, we’re trying to level the playing field for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

