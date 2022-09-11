Non-profit making sure Albuquerque’s homeless population has hygiene needs met

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An organization is focusing on helping the homeless. The group is non-profit, and they have a chapter in Albuquerque.

The national group, Who I Am Foundation, has been making sure the homeless population still has hygiene products. Volunteers hand out care packages with food, hygiene items, toiletries, water, and more.

Usually, the group does one stationary giveaway and then they help people through a mobile giveaway, but since the closure of Coronado Park , the organization is looking for a new place to set up.

“That was a good area to help them out, but it was really unsafe too, so we’re just trying to find a spot that can help them out as well as be safe ourselves,” said Who I Am Foundation Distribution Coordinator Antonio Perez.

The organization is also active in Santa Fe, Phoenix, and Sacramento. Their website has details on how to get involved with the group. The group will be setting up a warm meal distribution in Santa Fe Monday at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.