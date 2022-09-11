Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Steve Austin on His Decision to Retire and Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Austin opened up on his decision to retire:. “Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,...
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
Diamond Dallas Page on Why Enzo Amore Was Accused of Rape in 2018 but Never Arrested
Diamond Dallas Page discussed a wide variety of subjects while appearing on his podcast, DDP Snake Pit. During the podcast, DDP said he knew the story of the incident where Enzo was accused of rape in 2018:. “I know the story. The woman who said he, she didn’t use the...
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
Tony Khan on the Challenges of Sending AEW Stars to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been working together since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW has allowed its wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, to work events in Japan for NJPW. They recently collaborated on a show called Forbidden Door, which took place in June, and...
Sammy Guevara Says “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride” After AEW Dynamite Defeat
Sammy Guevara suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in a semi-final tournament match to determine a new AEW world champion, as was seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the defeat, Guevara shared on Instagram a number of photos from his career in AEW, along with the following message:
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
Is MJF The Answer?
After some speculating on the collapse of All Elite Wrestling, those misguided fans were proven wrong when the AEW schedule continued as planned with the semi-finals of the world title tournament last night on Dynamite. As expected, it will be Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley at Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe stadium to determine the new champion. I mentioned it in an article last week, but it makes sense to emphasis it again, sometimes the simplest answer is the right answer, and taking the whole media scrum debacle into account, it makes sense to present the biggest star power possible for the championship at the stadium.
Anthony Bowens Speaks Out About the Fan Reaction to The Acclaimed at AEW All Out
The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) attempted to challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, but they were unsuccessful. Throughout the entirety of the match, the fans cheered on the challengers. Bowens recently spoke...
Goldust Trends During WWE NXT, Quincy Elliott Pays Tribute to Viscera
Following the debut of “SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show, Goldust trended worldwide on Twitter. After a few weeks of teaser vignettes, Elliott made his debut Tuesday night, defeating enhancement talent Sean Gallagher. Elliott used the Banzai Drop to defeat Gallagher in the squash match. On NXT Level Up, Elliott made his entrance on a scooter, but this week’s entrance saw Elliott appear at the entrance-way while sitting in a chair.
