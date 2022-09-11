The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO