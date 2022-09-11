ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair

What's on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it's thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs

Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. "Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
Raccoon tests positive for the rabies virus in Hanover County

The Chickahominy Health District is notifying residents in the areas located near Honey Meadows and Deer Run Subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road, in Hanover County that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus. The raccoon is deceased.
