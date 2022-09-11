Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg Hillcats beat Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-2, to set up deciding playoff Game 3 on Friday
The Fredericksburg Nationals fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-2 Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium, setting up a deciding Game 3 in the the Carolina League North Divisional series Friday at 2:30. Jarlin Susana suffered the...
Augusta Free Press
Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair
What's on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it's thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Augusta Free Press
Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs
Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. "Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
Augusta Free Press
Paula Fracasso joins VCU Massey Cancer Center to lead the cancer service line
VCU Massey Cancer Center and VCU Health welcomed Paula M. Fracasso, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, this month, as the deputy director of the cancer center and senior vice president of the cancer service line at VCU Health. The...
Augusta Free Press
Army soldier arrested in disappearance of teen girl in Gloucester County
An enlisted soldier in the U.S. Army is being held without bond in connection with the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in Gloucester County. Damon Christopher Thomas, 44, of Smith's Station, Ala., was arrested by Prince George...
Augusta Free Press
Powhatan County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road on Sunday
At 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Flint Hill Road east of Oak Leaf Drive. A 2014 Ram Promaster 1500 cargo van was traveling east on Flint Hill Road. The...
Augusta Free Press
Raccoon tests positive for the rabies virus in Hanover County
The Chickahominy Health District is notifying residents in the areas located near Honey Meadows and Deer Run Subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road, in Hanover County that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus. The raccoon is deceased.
