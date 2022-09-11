Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
KTEN.com
A celebration of women in Denison history
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
RELATED PEOPLE
KXII.com
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats
Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments. In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees. A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buzzing Birds: North Texans Marvel at Swarms of Migrating Hummingbirds
North Texans are capturing amazing moments of a phenomenon happening across the area right now. Swarms of hummingbirds are migrating south ahead of the winter and North Texas happens to sit in the middle of the huge migration path for different species of hummingbirds. The little birds are making a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
Tupps Brewery Transforms an Old Grain Mill Into Possibility
Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
KTEN.com
Durant launches online reservations for park facilities
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frisco’s Kolache Factory to offer 40-cent kolaches Sept. 13
Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory in Frisco, located at 5995 Preston Road, will serve 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches on Sept. 13. The special is limited to six kolaches per customer. The deal celebrates the franchise’s 40th anniversary, according to a news release. Kolache Factory first opened in Houston, Texas in 1982 and now features 60 locations across nine states. 214-387-0001. www.kolachefactory.com.
fox4news.com
Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood
DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
KXII.com
Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
Comments / 3