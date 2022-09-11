ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Alstyne, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

A celebration of women in Denison history

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
DENISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Alstyne, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Barnes
Person
Rick Trevino
KXII.com

An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
GAINESVILLE, TX
The Hill

Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats

Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments.  In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees.  A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
DENTON COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance

Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buzzing Birds: North Texans Marvel at Swarms of Migrating Hummingbirds

North Texans are capturing amazing moments of a phenomenon happening across the area right now. Swarms of hummingbirds are migrating south ahead of the winter and North Texas happens to sit in the middle of the huge migration path for different species of hummingbirds. The little birds are making a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music
dmagazine.com

Tupps Brewery Transforms an Old Grain Mill Into Possibility

Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Durant launches online reservations for park facilities

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco’s Kolache Factory to offer 40-cent kolaches Sept. 13

Kolache Factory will offer 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches Sept. 13 in celebration of its 40th anniversary. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory in Frisco, located at 5995 Preston Road, will serve 40-cent fruit and cream cheese kolaches on Sept. 13. The special is limited to six kolaches per customer. The deal celebrates the franchise’s 40th anniversary, according to a news release. Kolache Factory first opened in Houston, Texas in 1982 and now features 60 locations across nine states. 214-387-0001. www.kolachefactory.com.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
FRISCO, TX
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy