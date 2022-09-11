JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – It was the top match in the state on Tuesday night as the #5 Blue Jay volleyball team battled with #2 Bismarck Century for four long sets before suffering a loss to the Patriots. Set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, and 25-23. Jamestown and Century each had long runs over the course of the entire match and either side could have won each and every set. Century scored the final three points of set one before going on an 11-0 run to begin the second set and picking up a 2-0 lead in the match.

