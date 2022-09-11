Read full article on original website
Vikings Sweep Dickinson in Conference Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (vcsuvikings.com) – The Valley City State volleyball team opened its conference season with a three-set sweep over Dickinson State Wednesday night in Graichen Gym. The Vikings played consistently all night, defeating the Blue Hawks by final set scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-15. “There was lot...
Hi-Liners Volleyball falls to Fargo South
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners fell to the Fargo South Bruins by a score of 3 sets to none at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Tuesday. Set one started out close with Valley City staying within 2-4 points of the Bruins at first however halfway through the set the Bruins found another gear and won the set 25-18.
Worner, Jimmies Take 1st at UJ Fall Invite
Jackson Worner (SR/West Fargo, N.D.) captured medalist honors for the second time this season and the University of Jamestown men’s golf team won the team title at the UJ Fall Invite, which concluded Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club. Thirty-six holes were played on Monday with the final eighteen on...
Ellie Holen Earns Second Straight GPAC Defender of the Week Honors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — For the second consecutive week, University of Jamestown defensive specialist Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender of the Week. Holen had 47 digs as the sixth-ranked Jimmies swept both Northwestern and Morningside at home last week. Against...
Brothers III / Dakota Silver Wins North Dakota State Softball Championship
Back Row (L-R): Leonard Kjelland, Stacie Fettig, Brian Fike, Brady Anderson, Matt Lyter, Rylee Perez, Jordyn Heck, Kara Anderson, Ryan Sand. Grand Forks, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Brothers III/Dakota Silver of Valley City won the 2022 state co-ed softball championship in Grand Forks this past weekend. The team went 4-0 in the tournament including victories over teams from Fargo and Grand Forks.
Hi-Liner Football Ranked 5th in NDAPSSA Poll
Valley City, ND. (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – After receiving votes last week the Valley City Hi-Liners were ranked 5th in the latest NDAPSSA Poll released last night. The Hi-Liners enter this week 3-0 on the season and have only allowed 14 points on the season so far. They are coming off of a 53-7 win over Devils Lake last week, a win that help buoy them to the #5 spot.
Angela Jacobson
Angela Jacobson, 53, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 11, 2022 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Angela Steele was born October 19, 1968 at Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Mervin and Cleo (Davis) Steele. After her parents returned to Jamestown where she attended Roosevelt elementary school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1987.
Blue Jays Lose Four Set Slugfest with Century
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – It was the top match in the state on Tuesday night as the #5 Blue Jay volleyball team battled with #2 Bismarck Century for four long sets before suffering a loss to the Patriots. Set scores were 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, and 25-23. Jamestown and Century each had long runs over the course of the entire match and either side could have won each and every set. Century scored the final three points of set one before going on an 11-0 run to begin the second set and picking up a 2-0 lead in the match.
Cardinals Outlast Rockets In 5 Sets
New Rockford, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)——New Rockford-Sheyenne (NRS) scored the first 10 points of the opening set and had to hold off Carrington 26-24, included 2 set points for Carrington. The Rockets would claim set 2 as well with a 25-20 victory. Carrington won a tough third set 25-23, cruised to a 25-15 set 4 win before capturing the fifth set 15-11.
VCSU Selected As Top Public Regional College In ND
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced it has been ranked as the top regional public college in North Dakota by U.S. News and World Report. The 2023 U.S. News Best Colleges report was released this week. VCSU has been ranked for 25 consecutive years. This year, VCSU also earned the top public college ranking for Best Value in the Midwest.
Jamestown, Oakes Men Recognized by NDMCA
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA) held its annual awards ceremony Sept. 14, 2022, at Delta Hotels by Marriott in Fargo, N.D. The awards ceremony was part of the organization’s annual convention, which focused on safety and changes the trucking industry is facing. The following individuals and companies have each shown a great commitment to safety and helping to solve the challenges the trucking industry faces today. NDMCA would like to say thank you for their dedication to this industry and congratulations on their well-deserved awards.
2022 Jamestown High School Hall of Fame Inductees
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Three former Jamestown High School Athletes will be enshrined in the JHS Hall of Fame as part of Homecoming week for the Blue Jays. Morgan (Dale) Blaskowski, Byran Flam, and Don Schmeichel are all headed into the Jamestown High School Hall of Fame after being voted in this past year by the Hall of Fame committee.
North Dakota High School Rodeo Comes To Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nearly 300 contestants will be competing this weekend in the North Dakota High School Rodeo in Valley City. North Dakota Winter Show Manager Brandee Moore said the rodeo will be held in the main arena and in the outdoor arena Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th.
Non-profit Created to Assist Student Athletes in College Sports
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new, local non-profit founded by Brian Lunde will help University of Jamestown men’s basketball players monetize their brands and capitalize on name, image, and likeness (NIL). In a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision (NCAA v. Alston 2021), the court ruled that student-athletes could...
Pattie Rae Kapaun
Pattie Rae Kapaun, age 63, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 29, 1959, in Valley City, North Dakota to Sanford and Donna (Johnson) Sivertson. Pattie grew up in Kathryn, ND and graduated from Kathryn High School in 1977. She was married...
Velma Pope
Velma Pope, 79, Jamestown, ND died Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Aneta Parkview Health Center in Aneta. Wilfred will be hosting a Memorial Service – 1:00 PM Saturday September 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND. Velma Reedy was born October 4, 1942, at Castro, CA...
Midnight Riders Donate to FirstLink
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The annual Ride to Silence the Stigma was held in July to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness. For the last 9 years, the ride has been held to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide while also raising money for prevention efforts. Funds raised are used for FirstLink, the operators of the 1-800-273-8255(TALK) line and advertisements on i3G Media radio stations that share the number at all hours of the day.
GPHA Hopes Housing Study Inspires Area Growth
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A recent housing study conducted by Maxfield Research, Inc. provides the first steps towards population growth in South Central North Dakota. The study, which was spurred on by the South Central Dakota Regional Council (SCDRC), looked at housing and other factors in a nine-county region...
Citizens Help Beautify Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Visitors often comment how beautiful Valley City is with the trees, shrubs and flowers, and volunteers play a big role. A number of years back Mark Lloyd and JC Crooks were two of those volunteers who helped establish the plantings at the fountain in City Park.
Relay for Life Dickey County Gearing Up for Telethon
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that this year, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Organizations such as the Dickey County Relay for Life hope to raise funds to support ACS and those affected locally.
