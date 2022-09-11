Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and less humid, high of 79
Precipitation outlook for next week into the last weekend of September. Near normal precipitation. Today: Mostly sunny, windy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20+ mph. Thursday: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all students: Nov. 16 is NH World Language Day and this event is for you
MANCHESTER, NH – Students from all around the state will be converging on local university language programs on Wednesday, November 16. Why? So that they can learn about the many opportunities available to them as learners of other languages. A group of New Hampshire university professors and teachers have...
manchesterinklink.com
Craig and Sherman meet downtown Manchester voters
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after officially earning the Democratic nomination for governor, outgoing State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman joined Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as they talked with a variety of people in Downtown Manchester. The people that talked to Sherman held a wide variety of opinions on whether...
manchesterinklink.com
Lawmakers uphold all eight of Gov. Sununu’s vetoes
CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday had a perfect record as the legislature sustained all eight of his vetoes including one that would have enhanced regulations for siting landfills that was overridden in the House. The bills ranged from landfill siting to masks in public schools and redrawing...
manchesterinklink.com
Bolduc, Leavitt, Hassan, Pappas, Sherman and Sununu advance
MANCHESTER, N.H. – As New Hampshire’s state and federal primary day winds down, congressional candidate Matt Mowers appears to have lost the 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican nomination to former Trump Administration deputy press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Mowers, the 2020 Republican Nominee, spoke to supporters at...
