Wednesday’s weather: Sunny, windy and less humid, high of 79

Precipitation outlook for next week into the last weekend of September. Near normal precipitation. Today: Mostly sunny, windy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20+ mph. Thursday: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph. Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Craig and Sherman meet downtown Manchester voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after officially earning the Democratic nomination for governor, outgoing State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman joined Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig as they talked with a variety of people in Downtown Manchester. The people that talked to Sherman held a wide variety of opinions on whether...
Lawmakers uphold all eight of Gov. Sununu’s vetoes

CONCORD, NH — Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday had a perfect record as the legislature sustained all eight of his vetoes including one that would have enhanced regulations for siting landfills that was overridden in the House. The bills ranged from landfill siting to masks in public schools and redrawing...
Bolduc, Leavitt, Hassan, Pappas, Sherman and Sununu advance

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As New Hampshire’s state and federal primary day winds down, congressional candidate Matt Mowers appears to have lost the 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican nomination to former Trump Administration deputy press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Mowers, the 2020 Republican Nominee, spoke to supporters at...
