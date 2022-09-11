ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Rutgers vs. Temple prediction, spread and betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: Saturday, 9/17

Point Spread predictionRutgers -17.5 (-110) Rutgers vs. Temple Football spread prediction and pick: Rutgers -17.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rutgers regular season win total going into this fall was only 4.5 wins, and the Scarlet Knights are already getting close to that mark after a 2-0 start to the year. On the other hand, Temple is 1-1 this season and the Owls have looked unimpressive in those results. Temple was dominated by Duke in a 30-0 defeat and the Owls needed 2 special teams touchdowns to win 30-14 over FCS team Lafayette last week. Temple is quickly looking like one of the worst teams in FBS and this game will be a gauge to see where both teams stand.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Luis Severino ready for next step in rehab

Another step in the right direction. Luis Severino will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will start for the RailRiders on Thursday against the Worcester Red Sox. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Via a RailRiders press release:. The New York Yankees have announced that...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Football
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
College Sports
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction and picks: Wednesday, 9/14

The Yankees and Red Sox served up a thriller on Tuesday, with New York coming out on top in 10 innings by a 7-6 scoreline. The game saw Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasting his 56th and 57th home runs of the season, and he is now an incredible 20 homers clear of Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies. The Yankees improved their record to 86-56 with their 36th road win of the season, while the Red Sox fell four games below .500 at 69-73. Our experts have assessed the second game in the series and predict that the home team could earn a series split.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wagner College#College Football#American Football
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Marie Theresa Veith Bellezza passed away Monday September 12, 2022. She was 100 years old. Marie loved going to the beach with her family. She enjoyed parties and entertaining, baking for the church, crafting, sewing and quilting. She belonged to St. Rita’s Quilting Guild & at one time was the president of St. Rita’s Ladies Guild. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy