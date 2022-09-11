Read full article on original website
Rutgers vs. Temple prediction, spread and betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: Saturday, 9/17
Point Spread predictionRutgers -17.5 (-110) Rutgers vs. Temple Football spread prediction and pick: Rutgers -17.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rutgers regular season win total going into this fall was only 4.5 wins, and the Scarlet Knights are already getting close to that mark after a 2-0 start to the year. On the other hand, Temple is 1-1 this season and the Owls have looked unimpressive in those results. Temple was dominated by Duke in a 30-0 defeat and the Owls needed 2 special teams touchdowns to win 30-14 over FCS team Lafayette last week. Temple is quickly looking like one of the worst teams in FBS and this game will be a gauge to see where both teams stand.
Staten Island FerryHawks fall to Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in crazy game
The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, trailing 10-9, scored the last seven runs of the game en route to a 16-10 Atlantic League victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks Wednesday night at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The loss snapped a four-game win skein for the FerryHawks, who fell to...
PSAL boys’ soccer preview: Curtis, Susan Wagner once again vying for the crown, others champing at the bit
While autumn creeps around summer’s corner, another PSAL soccer season has already fallen into our laps. With the 2022 campaign already underway, Staten Island’s top PSAL teams and players have already begun making names for themselves on the pitch this season. After a highly-competitive 2021 season saw the...
Yankees’ Luis Severino ready for next step in rehab
Another step in the right direction. Luis Severino will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will start for the RailRiders on Thursday against the Worcester Red Sox. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. Via a RailRiders press release:. The New York Yankees have announced that...
HS softball: Moore Catholic’s Kevin Payne steps down and will be replaced by a familiar face
Moore Catholic varsity softball coach Kevin Payne has resigned from his post and will be replaced by his long-time assistant and father, Glen Payne, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. The move, which is effective immediately, was announced by Mike Ponsiglione, Moore’s new athletic director.
HS Sports Notebook: Wagner girls’ volleyball team ‘blasts off’ to start the season; Sea soccer nets tough tie
The Susan Wagner Wagner girls’ varsity volleyball team opened its season at the annual “Blast Off” tournament, hosted by Frances Lewis HS. The Falcons reeled off a 5-1 record in pool play, before defeating St. Joseph Hill, 2-0, in the semifinals. Wagner gained the championship match, but...
The Gym Bag: Golfer Angela Masseria lands at RCCC, kids wanted for Italy soccer event, Wagner’s triathlon takes flight and more
Angela Masseria, who made quite a name for herself while golfing at Tottenville High School and West Chester University in Pennsylvania, landed her dream job recently. And, of course, it has to do with golf as she was hired as an assistant golf professional at Richmond County Country Club. “It’s...
Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction and picks: Wednesday, 9/14
The Yankees and Red Sox served up a thriller on Tuesday, with New York coming out on top in 10 innings by a 7-6 scoreline. The game saw Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasting his 56th and 57th home runs of the season, and he is now an incredible 20 homers clear of Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies. The Yankees improved their record to 86-56 with their 36th road win of the season, while the Red Sox fell four games below .500 at 69-73. Our experts have assessed the second game in the series and predict that the home team could earn a series split.
Mets’ NL East lead shrinks as Jacob deGrom comes up short
It’s nail-biting time for New York Mets fans. Jacob deGrom came up short Tuesday as the Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs, 4-1, at Citi Field. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Meanwhile the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-1, meaning the Mets’ lead...
MTA, Mets broadcasters partner for Amazin’ subway announcements amid playoff push
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York Mets fans will be hearing some familiar voices onboard New York City’s subways as they travel to Citi Field during the season’s homestretch. On Wednesday, the MTA announced it has partnered with SNY Mets television broadcasters Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron...
An outpouring of support as hundreds attend wake of Staten Island sports hero Anthony Varvaro
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A line to get into a Willowbrook funeral home Tuesday evening nearly stretched around the block, as hundreds gathered to pay final respects to Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native and former Major Leaguer turned community stalwart. The first day of visitation for Varvaro was...
Staten Island H.S. juniors, seniors: Applications to be nominated for U.S. military academies due Oct. 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are you a high school junior or senior interested in attending a military service academy? You can apply to be nominated by your local congressmember the Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy academies this fall. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) announced that her office...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: More adorable back-to-school photos!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Marie Theresa Veith Bellezza passed away Monday September 12, 2022. She was 100 years old. Marie loved going to the beach with her family. She enjoyed parties and entertaining, baking for the church, crafting, sewing and quilting. She belonged to St. Rita’s Quilting Guild & at one time was the president of St. Rita’s Ladies Guild. Read the full obit on SILive.
56 rescue dogs from southern shelters flown to N.J., where they will be put up for adoption
With big eyes, wagging tails and dreams of a life beyond shelter walls, 56 dogs from Louisiana and Alabama arrived at Morristown Airport Tuesday morning in what would be the first stop on the road to the rest of their lives. After being offloaded at the small Morris County airport,...
Are you the winner of the $36K TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Did you check your TAKE 5 ticket yesterday? If not, you should check it now. The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one top-prize winning ticket for the Sept.14 TAKE 5 evening drawing – worth $36,460 – was sold on Staten Island. The...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
Mike ‘Mutz’ hangs up the mozzarella gig and closes his West Brighton shop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mike Fiorito closed his West Brighton pork store Bella Famiglia earlier this month. Now, he reflects on his business journey which, he says, brought him regional fame for his fresh mozzarella. And he’d like to carve out time to properly thank his loyal patrons.
Outerbridge Tunnel? Port Authority urged to evaluate underwater connection from Staten Island to New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
Staten Island has lowest rate of student COVID vaccination in NYC, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study revealed that Staten Island is the New York City borough with the lowest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rates among students, with only 38% vaccinated. A recent report in the journal JAMA Network Open examined data from more than 1,500 NYC schools with an average...
