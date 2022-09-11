Point Spread predictionRutgers -17.5 (-110) Rutgers vs. Temple Football spread prediction and pick: Rutgers -17.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rutgers regular season win total going into this fall was only 4.5 wins, and the Scarlet Knights are already getting close to that mark after a 2-0 start to the year. On the other hand, Temple is 1-1 this season and the Owls have looked unimpressive in those results. Temple was dominated by Duke in a 30-0 defeat and the Owls needed 2 special teams touchdowns to win 30-14 over FCS team Lafayette last week. Temple is quickly looking like one of the worst teams in FBS and this game will be a gauge to see where both teams stand.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO