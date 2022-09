St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

In the top of the sixth inning, Pujols smashed a two-run home run down the left-field line, turning on the first pitch in his at-bat against Pirates starter J.T. Brubaker.

Homer No. 696 moved Pujols into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most home runs in baseball history. Pujols trails only Babe Ruth (714), Henry Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762) on the all-time list.