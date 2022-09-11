Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin face off for the third time. Here is a preview of the fight and a prediction. One of the biggest boxing bouts of the year takes place this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Canelo Alvarez faces off against Gennadity Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nev. for the WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight championships.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO