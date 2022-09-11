Read full article on original website

wellsboroathletics.com
Late Goal Lifts Lady Hornets Over Towanda.
A goal by junior Sara Seeling was the difference in a 1-0 win for the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team against Towanda on Thursday, September 15. Seeling's goal came with 2:27 remaining in the game off an assist from senior Jordyn Abernathy. The Lady Hornets only took six shot attempts on goal, but that one was all they needed for the win.
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Hornets fall to CV.
The Wellsboro Junior High Football team suffered a 46-6 loss to Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday, September 14. The Hornets' lone score of the evening came on a pass to Griffin Morral from Max Mascho. "We were more physical this week, but the breakdowns in coverage and assignments made it too...
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Edged By Montgomery.
The Wellsboro Girls Tennis team was edged 3-2 by Montgomery on Tuesday, September 13. Ana Perry def. Sloan Wooten (forfeit) Gillian Hernandez / Kayleigh Harper def. Summer Drick / Carly Hall 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Madison Budman / Kailyn Woltz def. Leslie Bowers / Braelynn Butler 6-4, 6-1 The loss drops...
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Sweep Troy, Win 3rd Straight.
The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team swept Troy 3-0 on Tuesday, September 13 for their third straight win. "After a challenging start to the season, the girls are settling in and playing more and more as a team," first year head coach Jeff Zuchowski said. "Our defense is so much improved from week one, and it's starting to show in the win/loss column. Our volleyball skills will get stronger every day, but I'm proud of the way we're beginning to treat each other both on and off the floor. If we can figure that out, the sky's the limit for our team this year."

wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets Top Athens, 2-1 In OT.
An overtime goal by junior Caden Smith turned a 1-1 tie into a 2-1 win for the Wellsboro Varsity Boys Soccer team against NTL nemesis Athens on the road on Wednesday, September 14. "To beat Athens is one thing to beat Athens at Athens is a whole different thing," head...
