The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team swept Troy 3-0 on Tuesday, September 13 for their third straight win. "After a challenging start to the season, the girls are settling in and playing more and more as a team," first year head coach Jeff Zuchowski said. "Our defense is so much improved from week one, and it's starting to show in the win/loss column. Our volleyball skills will get stronger every day, but I'm proud of the way we're beginning to treat each other both on and off the floor. If we can figure that out, the sky's the limit for our team this year."

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO