Tigers get bounce-back win against Navy; Eliza Fletcher is laid to rest

After its season-opening to Mississippi State, the Tigers bounced back Saturday with a big 37-13 win over Navy in Annapolis, Evan Barnes reports.

And, in what is likely the last Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State, JSU beat TSU 16-3 Saturday night before a near-capacity crowd at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Wynston Wilcox reports. The TSU marching band, meanwhile, paid tribute to Memphis and the slain rapper Young Dolph during its halftime performance, Mark Giannotto reports.

rnational Paper said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday afternoon that it has settled a tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service and will pay about $260 million in federal income taxes, plus interest expense of about $50 million, a total of roughly $310 million, Daniel Connolly reports.

The Memphis-based company said the payment had to do with what it referred to as the "2015 timber monetization restructuring tax matter."

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher, the mother and teacher whose abduction captured the attention of the nation, were held Saturday in Memphis, Gina Butkovich reports.

Fletcher, known to family and friends as "Liza," was a teacher and mother of two who was reported abducted during an early morning run Friday on the campus of the University of Memphis. She was found dead Monday, less than a mile from where the man charged with abducting her is said to have cleaned an SUV used in the kidnapping.

The massive, four-day search for Fletcher transfixed Memphis and drew national attention. Family members released a statement Tuesday requesting privacy while they grieve.

In the wake of a tragic, traumatic week for Memphis, Penny Hardaway has a personal message for the community, Mark Giannotto writes in this piece for subscribers.

An excerpt from Mark's column: It was the look on his face that Penny Hardaway can't escape.

The sadistic smile 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly had once he was finally captured by law enforcement Wednesday night, once his murderous rampage through Memphis and briefly into Mississippi, broadcast at times on Facebook, had killed four people and wounded three more.

It looked to the Memphis basketball coach like a teenager who wanted attention, who needed attention.

“It was almost like the look of, ‘Y’all know who I am now. I made it,’ ” Hardaway said, and this disturbed him as much as anything that happened during a week of violence Memphis won’t soon forget.

What if Kelly had gotten that attention earlier? From a role model like Hardaway. Or any of the hundreds of thousands of well-meaning people who make up the vast majority of this city.

