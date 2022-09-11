Weesatche for Warriors hosts its annual “A Day in the Country”

WEESATCHE, Texas – Weesatche for warriors hosted its annual “A Day in the Country” this afternoon at the Weesatche community center in Goliad. Volunteers teamed up to plan this celebration for veterans and active duty soldiers in the area. The event included several events from armadillo races to an antique car show.

Participants won handmade prizes by volunteers, like table runners or blankets. The event showcased its true appreciation for the service.

we just felt like there was a need to bring people together in our community, especially like for our Vietnam Veterans, and all of the Veterans from all the wars, and our active duty and first responders, to show them how much we appreciate what they do, putting their lives on the line for our freedoms and just everyday life,” says volunteer Denise Hiebner.

The event raised over $100,000 since its start in 2015.

Weesatche for warriors hosts the event second Saturday of September, so be on the look next year.

