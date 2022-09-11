ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weesatche, TX

Weesatche for Warriors hosts its annual “A Day in the Country”

By A'Darius McCormick
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuPEn_0hqYXVkk00

WEESATCHE, Texas – Weesatche for warriors hosted its annual “A Day in the Country” this afternoon at the Weesatche community center in Goliad. Volunteers teamed up to plan this celebration for veterans and active duty soldiers in the area. The event included several events from armadillo races to an antique car show.
Participants won handmade prizes by volunteers, like table runners or blankets. The event showcased its true appreciation for the service.

we just felt like there was a need to bring people together in our community, especially like for our Vietnam Veterans, and all of the Veterans from all the wars, and our active duty and first responders, to show them how much we appreciate what they do, putting their lives on the line for our freedoms and just everyday life,” says volunteer Denise Hiebner.

The event raised over $100,000 since its start in 2015.

Weesatche for warriors hosts the event second Saturday of September, so be on the look next year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Christ Kitchen hosts their first community meeting since the pandemic

VICTORIA, Texas – Christ’s Kitchen held its first community meeting Monday evening, their first one since the pandemic began. Christ Kitchen serves hot meals to the community Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. Monday’s meeting comes after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trish Hastings is the executive director of Christ Kitchen and says it’s...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group will host community meeting

On Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m., the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group (RFPG) will host a public meeting at the University of Houston-Victoria Northwest Campus Multipurpose Room, 1604 E. Airline Road. The meeting will inform local residents about the Guadalupe RFPG’s new flood risk reduction plan. Attendees will also have the chance to view the plan, ask questions and provide feedback.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Downtown Victoria to host “The Weekend of the Arts” this weekend

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, it’s the Downtown Victoria music and art walk. The Downtown Victoria Art Walk is a self-guided art experience of local galleries, artist studios, and local businesses. The music walk runs through seven different downtown locations, including the Gazebo and the Nave. VISD bands will be performing at the gazebo. the Victoria College strings will be performing along with Victorian Ace Walker and Cuero native Rose Marie. It’s also a chance to see the nine new painted crosswalks in downtown Victoria. shuttle buses are available.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Weesatche, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

First local resident receives new home under federal program

VICTORIA, Texas – City leaders welcomed a Victoria resident into a new home on Friday, Sept. 9. Hurricane Harvey destroyed the resident’s previous home. In 2018, the Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the City of Victoria Development Services of its eligibility for funding through its HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These funds, awarded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, will help with the reconstruction of homes that had been damaged by Harvey.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Antique Car#Weesatche For Warriors#Rewritten
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Babe & Bubba Bingo annual event in Cuero raises money for Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County

CUERO, Texas – Spay Neuter Your Pet DeWitt county hosted a fun game of B-I-N-G-O in Cuero Saturday evening. Babe and Bubba Bingo included much more than just the game. The event had live music, food, raffles, competitions, and of course, prizes. The proceeds from the event go to vets and clinics to make these procedures cheaper for locals. “This...
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Non-profit organization donates protective vest to VPD K9 Lark

VICTORIA, Texas – Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, a non-profit organization, donated a bullet and stab protective vest to Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark. The National Police Association has sponsored the vest that will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”. Lark will receive the vest in approximately eight to ten weeks.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Innovation is an interesting word. When asked to describe an innovation, most people say things like the iPhone (or iAnything really). The blackberry was an innovation for its time. The introduction of the automobile was an innovation to be sure. Electric lights were also an innovation. These are big innovations of course, but there are small innovations as well that have massively impacted our lives. Take luggage, for example. Bernard Sadow applied for, and was granted, a patent in 1970 to put wheels on a suitcase. Before that, people actually carried a suitcase (that’s why they have handles!). Innovation happens in both grand and discrete ways, and I think this is something you’ve known for a long time.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local law enforcement investigate social media post involving West High School

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office informed the community of an investigation on a social media post made on Tuesday night involving Victoria West High School. Local law enforcement are currently working to identify the individual and investigate the nature of the post. VCSO has assigned additional deputy sheriffs at the school this morning...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy