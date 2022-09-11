Read full article on original website
West Deptford over Gateway - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGovern scored twice to lead West Deptford past Gateway, 5-2, in West Deptford. The Eagles (3-0) led 2-1 at halftime behind goals from Kassidy Yarusso and Kaylee Wonsetler, which sandwiched a goal by Gateway’s Taylor Breining. But the Eagles three more times in the second half - two...
Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle
Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
Shawnee over Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Shawnee jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead en route to beating Lenape, 3-1, in Medford. Jaden Aaaronson, Mackenzie McCready and Joellie Giquinto scored the goals for the Renegades, who improved to 3-0. Sydnie Wright scored the goal for the Indians (0-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Kingsway over Triton - Boys soccer recap
Cayden Britton scored a hat trick to lead Kingsway to a 6-1 win over Triton in Woolwich Township. Antonio Amoroso scored twice and Dean Martin added a goal and an assist. Sean Kirwin provided two assists for the Dragons. Kingsway (2-1) received two saves from Niko Komadina. Scoring for Triton...
Jackson Memorial over Brick Memorial - Boy soccer recap
Stephen Csatari scored twice as Jackson Memorial scored a 3-0 win over Brick Memorial in Jackson. It was the second shutout of the season for Jackson (2-1-1). Tyler Korinchak was the other goal scorer for Jackson. Ryan Polakowski and Christian Abel contributed assists for the winners. Christopher Schoener made four...
Seneca over Timber Creek - Girls soccer update
Junior Ava Palladino scored two second half goals as Seneca defeated Timber Creek, 2-0 in Tabernacle. Palladino now has four goals in three games for the 1-2 Golden Eagles. Nora Eberman contributed an assist and Julie Rath made two saves. Seneca had eight shots on goal, compared to two for...
Boys soccer: West Windsor-Plainsboro South tops Trenton (PHOTOS)
West Windsor-Plainsboro South stopped a two-game skid with a 2-0 win over Trenton in Princeton Junction. Junior Ryotaro Hanai and senior Casey Sapienza each had a goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-2). Trenton fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 10 St. Augustine over Hammonton- Boys soccer recap
Alex Clark had a goal and an assist to lead St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Richland. Peter Earnest also scored for St. Augustine (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Brandon Martinez scored the lone goal for Hammonton (1-2-1). The...
No. 18 Ocean City edges out Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Rhodes posted a goal as Ocean City, no. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hammonton 2-1 in Hammonton. Hammonton held a 1-0 advantage at the half, but Ocean City (3-0) would charge back in the second, scoring two goals to get the win. Ocean City outshot Hammonton 20-10.
Middle Township over Our Lady of Mercy Academy - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Sgrignioli scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead Middle Township to a 7-1 win over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Cape May Courthouse. Middle Township (3-0). The Panthers have outscored their three opponents, 19-2. Ciara DiMauro added two goals, while Gracie Repici and Carmen O’Hara...
Manasquan and Matawan end in tie - Field hockey recap
Manasquan and Matawan ended three quarters tied at two but the defense stepped up as the game ended in a 2-2 tie in Matawan. Ella Welton made a game-high 12 saves for Matawan (0-2-1) while Caroline Guinco made 10 stops. Manasquan (0-3-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Reagan Scime...
Moorestown over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Katie Bianco finished with one goal and one assist during Moorestown’s 3-1 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Taylor Krott and Allison Szawlewicz also scored goals for Moorestown (2-1-1), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Camden Catholic (0-2-1) scored a second half goal to cut into the...
Holy Spirit over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Holy Spirit scored four second-half goals to break it open as the Spartans cruised to a 7-0 win over Lower Cape May in Erma. Hailey Mastro led the attack with two goals and two assists, and Ella Peterosh had two goals an an assist. Jordan Finnerty, Sabrina Little and Marissa...
Pennington over Chestnut Hill (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Pablo Carnicer Cozar and Hugo Marquez-Luque each scored as Pennington edged out a 2-1 win over Chestnut Hill (PA) in Pennington. Nick Kempe recorded three saves for Pennington (4-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the...
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Girls soccer recap
Jordan Perry scored two goals to lead eight different players who hit the scoring column for Point Pleasant Beach as the Garnet Gulls cruised to a 9-0 win over Asbury Park in Asbury Park. Izzy Kurzon and Gabby Kirchner both had a goal and two assists in the win. The...
Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Evans posted a hat trick to lead Ocean City to a 7-1 win over Lower Cape May, in Ocean City. Jon Leap and Kai Lindsay each added on a goal and two assists for Ocean City (3-0). Colin Bowman recorded a goal and an assist and Steve Smith tacked on a goal.
Camden's Whitman Park reopens after $3 million renovation assisted by Eagles legend
A popular park in Camden reopened Thursday after millions of dollars were spent over the past four years to bring it back to life, with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles legend.
Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
WINNERS: Pair Of NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K
There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Mega Millions lottery. The winners matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Gloucester County: Mullica Hill Supermarkets, 143 Bridgeton Pike,...
