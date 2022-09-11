ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

West Deptford over Gateway - Field hockey recap

Natalie McGovern scored twice to lead West Deptford past Gateway, 5-2, in West Deptford. The Eagles (3-0) led 2-1 at halftime behind goals from Kassidy Yarusso and Kaylee Wonsetler, which sandwiched a goal by Gateway’s Taylor Breining. But the Eagles three more times in the second half - two...
WESTVILLE, NJ
Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle

Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT

Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
BRICK, NJ
Shawnee over Lenape - Girls soccer recap

Shawnee jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead en route to beating Lenape, 3-1, in Medford. Jaden Aaaronson, Mackenzie McCready and Joellie Giquinto scored the goals for the Renegades, who improved to 3-0. Sydnie Wright scored the goal for the Indians (0-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
MEDFORD, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Salem, NJ
Salem, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Kingsway over Triton - Boys soccer recap

Cayden Britton scored a hat trick to lead Kingsway to a 6-1 win over Triton in Woolwich Township. Antonio Amoroso scored twice and Dean Martin added a goal and an assist. Sean Kirwin provided two assists for the Dragons. Kingsway (2-1) received two saves from Niko Komadina. Scoring for Triton...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jackson Memorial over Brick Memorial - Boy soccer recap

Stephen Csatari scored twice as Jackson Memorial scored a 3-0 win over Brick Memorial in Jackson. It was the second shutout of the season for Jackson (2-1-1). Tyler Korinchak was the other goal scorer for Jackson. Ryan Polakowski and Christian Abel contributed assists for the winners. Christopher Schoener made four...
JACKSON, NJ
Seneca over Timber Creek - Girls soccer update

Junior Ava Palladino scored two second half goals as Seneca defeated Timber Creek, 2-0 in Tabernacle. Palladino now has four goals in three games for the 1-2 Golden Eagles. Nora Eberman contributed an assist and Julie Rath made two saves. Seneca had eight shots on goal, compared to two for...
TABERNACLE, NJ
Boys soccer: West Windsor-Plainsboro South tops Trenton (PHOTOS)

West Windsor-Plainsboro South stopped a two-game skid with a 2-0 win over Trenton in Princeton Junction. Junior Ryotaro Hanai and senior Casey Sapienza each had a goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-2). Trenton fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
TRENTON, NJ
No. 10 St. Augustine over Hammonton- Boys soccer recap

Alex Clark had a goal and an assist to lead St. Augustine, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Richland. Peter Earnest also scored for St. Augustine (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Brandon Martinez scored the lone goal for Hammonton (1-2-1). The...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Manasquan and Matawan end in tie - Field hockey recap

Manasquan and Matawan ended three quarters tied at two but the defense stepped up as the game ended in a 2-2 tie in Matawan. Ella Welton made a game-high 12 saves for Matawan (0-2-1) while Caroline Guinco made 10 stops. Manasquan (0-3-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Reagan Scime...
MATAWAN, NJ
Moorestown over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Katie Bianco finished with one goal and one assist during Moorestown’s 3-1 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Taylor Krott and Allison Szawlewicz also scored goals for Moorestown (2-1-1), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Camden Catholic (0-2-1) scored a second half goal to cut into the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Holy Spirit over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap

Holy Spirit scored four second-half goals to break it open as the Spartans cruised to a 7-0 win over Lower Cape May in Erma. Hailey Mastro led the attack with two goals and two assists, and Ella Peterosh had two goals an an assist. Jordan Finnerty, Sabrina Little and Marissa...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Pennington over Chestnut Hill (PA) - Boys soccer recap

Pablo Carnicer Cozar and Hugo Marquez-Luque each scored as Pennington edged out a 2-1 win over Chestnut Hill (PA) in Pennington. Nick Kempe recorded three saves for Pennington (4-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the...
PENNINGTON, NJ
Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Evans posted a hat trick to lead Ocean City to a 7-1 win over Lower Cape May, in Ocean City. Jon Leap and Kai Lindsay each added on a goal and two assists for Ocean City (3-0). Colin Bowman recorded a goal and an assist and Steve Smith tacked on a goal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
