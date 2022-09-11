As the old adage goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. Another example was intact when Perry traveled to Hawken for a CVC clash Sept. 13. The Pirates dropped the first set to the Hawks but came out swinging in the next three. However, the big leads they built up weren’t safe as in all three frames, Hawken mounted comeback attempts.

PERRY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO