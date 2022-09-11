ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

News-Herald.com

Perry vs. Hawken volleyball: Pirates overcome slow start to defeat Hawks,3-1

As the old adage goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. Another example was intact when Perry traveled to Hawken for a CVC clash Sept. 13. The Pirates dropped the first set to the Hawks but came out swinging in the next three. However, the big leads they built up weren’t safe as in all three frames, Hawken mounted comeback attempts.
PERRY, OH
News-Herald.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Training Facility project underway

Officials recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lake County Sheriff’s Training Facility, marking the first phase of the construction project expected to be completed next spring. The current Lake County Sheriff’s Shooting Range is located at 2041 Blasé Nemeth Road in Painesville Township. Last fall,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH

