Twitter reacts to Boone party videos after App State football's upset of No. 6 Texas AM

After the biggest upset of the college football season , fans in Boone had "App State" trending on social media with their celebration videos.

The Mountaineers beat No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station on Saturday and the reaction on Appalachian State's campus was lively.

A video posted on Instagram by @KiukRyan and shared by Bleacher Report had more than 100,000 likes by 10 p.m. The reel showed two large groups of rowdy fans approaching each other on King Street in downtown Boone with a "Wait for it" caption. The payoff was great. The hordes collided in a joyous, beer-soaked, flag-waving and very loud party.

Twitter posts by @Cdburnett7 showing revelers jumping into Duck Pond and riding on car hoods were shared by @RedditCFB and @ESPNMcGee.

Besides the party in Boone, social media lit up with Mountaineer content.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Twitter reacts to Boone party videos after App State football's upset of No. 6 Texas A&M