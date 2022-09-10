ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Twitter reacts to Boone party videos after App State football's upset of No. 6 Texas AM

By Monica Holland, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StN3n_0hqYVH8k00

After the biggest upset of the college football season , fans in Boone had "App State" trending on social media with their celebration videos.

The Mountaineers beat No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in College Station on Saturday and the reaction on Appalachian State's campus was lively.

A video posted on Instagram by @KiukRyan and shared by Bleacher Report had more than 100,000 likes by 10 p.m. The reel showed two large groups of rowdy fans approaching each other on King Street in downtown Boone with a "Wait for it" caption. The payoff was great. The hordes collided in a joyous, beer-soaked, flag-waving and very loud party.

Twitter posts by @Cdburnett7 showing revelers jumping into Duck Pond and riding on car hoods were shared by @RedditCFB and @ESPNMcGee.

Besides the party in Boone, social media lit up with Mountaineer content.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Twitter reacts to Boone party videos after App State football's upset of No. 6 Texas A&M

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
College Station, TX
Football
Boone, NC
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy