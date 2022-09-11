Read full article on original website
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO
One man woke up to a frightening sight recently as he spent the night camping.… The post Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake
Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Utah couple's height difference earns them Guinness World Record
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A married couple from Utah earned a Guinness World Records title for their 2-foot, 9.44-inch height difference. Christie Chandler, who stands 5 feet,11.74 inches tall, and Senecca Corsetti, who is 3 feet, 2.29 inches tall, became the first Guinness World Record holders for greatest height differential of a married couple (same sexes/women), the record-keeping organization announced.
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
What Do Those Metal Stars on Texas Homes and Barns Mean?
The architectural countryside of West Texas holds much diversity. There is the Mexican and Spanish influence. There is a definite Native American influence. Last but not least, there is traditional American influences. That is where you find the tradition of stars on barns and homes. So, where did the stars...
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
Grizzly Bear Tears The Roof Off Of A Black Bear Den As Cubs Try To Make An Escape
Nature, man, it’s a cool thing. These interactions are what it is all about. The uncommon, once-in-a-lifetime interactions are what we all hope to see. The type of encounter you can’t even dream of or chase after to try and find. Just nature doing what nature does. Black...
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Arrow Older Than the Vikings Discovered After 1,500 Years Frozen in Ice
The 1,500-year-old arrow has been very well preserved, with the remains of tar still visible on the shaft.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Video footage showing a large great white shark dwarfed by an enormous white shark has produced some classic, albeit predictable, responses. The accompanying footage, tweeted Saturday by The Depths Below, is intended to show the “size difference between a 3m (10-foot) great white and a 5m (16-foot) great white.”
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
