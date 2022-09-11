Read full article on original website
Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16
The North Americans have finally defeated a European CS:GO team in 2022. Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster. The collective effort...
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Another new hero is joining the cast of Overwatch 2, this time from an area that fans of the series are well-acquainted with. During the first day of the 2022 Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard surprised fans with the reveal of yet another hero that will be playable when the game officially releases in early access on Oct. 4: Kiriko, who hails from Kanezaka. This Japanese hero—trained alongside Hanzo and Genji—was previously leaked in a post about Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass, though this is the first official confirmation of the hero.
Here’s the 2022 League of Legends World Championship format, explained
Every competitive League of Legends region has wrapped up the 2022 Summer Split, the teams have been selected, and now the community is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2022 World Championship, which is set to begin at the end of September. The tournament will feature 24 teams from around...
How many teams will compete in ALGS year 3?
Year three of the Apex Legends Global Series will have a $5 million prize pool and will see the best professional players in the world compete in three global LAN tournaments. The professional circuit of Apex Legends will start in October 2022 with the preseason qualifiers and end in the summer of 2023 with the ALGS Championship. The split one playoffs will take place in the winter of 2022, while the split two playoffs will run in the spring of 2023. EA will reveal the exact dates at a later time.
How to dodge a match in VALORANT
VALORANT has a system in place to punish users who consistently leave and dodge matches in Competitive. While dodging, AFKing and leaving matches is annoying for players in your lobby, sometimes it’s necessary. VALORANT scales its bans and punishments depending on the severity of the case, with cheating taking...
How does the Apex Legends rank reset work and when do ranks reset?
Your rank in Apex Legends is a matter of prestige within the game. High ranks are a sign both of your skill and of your commitment to playing the game since the higher ranks are difficult to achieve for most players without committing significant time and effort to the game’s ranked mode. Achieving higher ranks also comes with special cosmetic rewards that players can unlock, further demonstrating their mastery of the game.
Riot considering format changes for LEC in 2023, with best-of-one games on the chopping block
The League of Legends European Championship is considering a number of format changes ahead of the 2023 season, including reducing the number of best-of-ones each team plays each split and other competitive tweaks. The change, which would not be enacted until the competitive 2023 League calendar begins in January next...
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
How to see your Apex Legends match history
Being able to check your match history is a common feature of many games like Dota 2, League of Legends, and CS:GO. It isn’t the case for Apex Legends, however, and fans can only check their Apex match histories through third party services. Going over your match history can...
Here are all of the Heirlooms in Apex Legends
Heirlooms are, without a doubt, the most sought-after items in Apex Legends. These fancy cosmetics not only make your legend of choice look impressive but communicate to others that you’re incredibly dedicated to the game. Not every legend has one, but the development team at Respawn is adding more every season, so chances are good that you’ll find one for your main soon.
