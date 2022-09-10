Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Related
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
The tragedies of 9/11 and COVID-19 gave me a new appreciation for freedom
"After the tragedy, New Yorkers are more united than ever in their vision, as well as in appreciation what living in freedom means -- and that if we stand together, we can accomplish anything." -Governor George E. Pataki. On Sunday, the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, I...
Small on-stage fire extinguished during Panic at the Disco Concert; no injuries reported
While there wasn't a panic at the Panic at the Disco concert, there were flames. A small fire started on stage during the pop band's concert in Minnesota Wednesday night. Social media videos showed the crowd at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center cheering after a stagehand put out the fire with an extinguisher as the band appeared to continue to play.
Tentative agreement reached to avoid rail strike, FL gov flies illegals to an island and more top headlines
RAIL KEEPS ROLLING - Tentative agreement reached to avoid strike that could have crippled the supply chain. SANCTUARY DESTINATION - Florida governor flies illegal immigrants to posh island that's home to rich and famous. Continue reading …. ‘RIPPLE EFFECT’ - 'Defund the Police' aftermath endangers everyone, law enforcement source says....
IN THIS ARTICLE
GREG GUTFELD: Biden threw an inflation reduction party to celebrate his 'phony accomplishment'
Happy Wednesday, everybody. So I.C.Y.M.I. That's short for in case you missed it. Does that help? Okay, screw everybody. President Biden threw an inflation reduction party yesterday. But maybe you had something more pleasant to do, like jamming a hedge trimmer into your rectum. Don't judge. He held it on...
Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial
Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.
Inflation 'loves Biden like the Devil loves sin': Sen. John Kennedy
President Biden can't seem to separate himself from rampant inflation, as he continues to put forward policies that only increase the financial pinch on everyday Americans, Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy told Fox News on Wednesday. Biden visited the Detroit Auto Show to push toward electric cars –...
NY Times report, ACLU reaction to report on Hasidic schools spark fierce debate
The New York affiliate of the ACLU, stoked outrage and debate this week after suggesting that funding for yeshiva schools is taking money away from students of color in public schools, based on an extensive New York Times report. "For years, district leaders in East Ramapo have extracted resources from...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0