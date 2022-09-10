ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'

A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial

Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.
