A British man accused by Denmark of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax fraud has been ordered by a Dubai court to pay Copenhagen's tax authority $1.25 billion, court filings seen Friday show, just days after another Dubai court rejected an extradition order for him. The order by the Dubai Court of Appeal against Sanjay Shah comes as part of a civil case filed four years ago by Denmark's tax authority, who have been pursuing him as part of their investigation in one of the country's largest-ever tax fraud case. Shah has maintained his innocence in the case while fighting...

WORLD ・ 39 MINUTES AGO