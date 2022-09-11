ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 16-18

(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 1, Day: 17, Year: 22

(Month: one; Day: seventeen; Year: twenty-two)

Pick 3

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Pick 5

05-11-26-34-37

(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Powerball

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday. “I think when you accept the job as interim head coach, that’s the opportunity you’re working for, to become the head coach,” Joseph said. “But we understand what goes along with this profession. It’s wins and losses, and that’s what it’s going to depend on.” Joseph, 54, opens his stint as interim head coach with a home game against former conference rival and sixth-ranked Oklahoma (2-0) on Saturday. The Huskers (1-2) have lost 18 straight against Top 25 opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
