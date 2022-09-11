NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 16-18
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 1, Day: 17, Year: 22
Pick 3
8-7-1
Pick 5
05-11-26-34-37
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
