Coastal Carolina rallies past Gardner-Webb, 31-27

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina rallied past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday in Conway.

Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard pass to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter.

McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of scores. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.

The Chanticleers (2-0) welcome the University of Buffalo next weekend. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

