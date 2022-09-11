Coastal Carolina rallies past Gardner-Webb, 31-27
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina rallied past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday in Conway.
Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard pass to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter.
McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of scores. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Chanticleers (2-0) welcome the University of Buffalo next weekend. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
