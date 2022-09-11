ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Family, friends lay 20-year-old killed by Columbus police to rest

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMyNr_0hqYQe4I00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Loved ones of a young man who was shot and killed by Columbus police less than two weeks ago gathered to honor his life and lay him to rest Saturday.

Family, community members and even city leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty gathered at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s east side to pay their respects to Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black 20-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus Division of Police officer Ricky Anderson, a 30-year member of the force, on Aug. 30.

One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus

Lewis’ mother, father, siblings and best friends shared stories about the impact the 20-year-old left on them. Daryl Lewis, Donovan’s father, said his son always put others first and never failed to help a person in need.

“He would always call and say, ‘How you doing, Dad?'” Daryl Lewis said. “I couldn’t even get out words before he would say ‘How you doing’ because it was always about somebody else.”

Lewis’ death sparked the community to call for change – and his funeral was no different.

Pastors, friends and family said Lewis cannot be another statistic, but instead a force for police reform in order to achieve “justice for Donovan.”

South Linden shooting leaves one person dead

“Year after year we’ve prayed and protested, we’ve posted and we’ve demonstrated and still one after another we still do not see any effective change. We see the same cycle over and over,” said Minister Jeremiah Posey, Sr.

Shortly after Lewis’ death, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced changes Thursday to the department’s execution of pre-planned arrest warrants. Rex Elliott, an attorney for Lewis’ family, condemned the middle-of-the-night warrant that led to Lewis’ death.

Bryant sent an email Thursday to all sworn-in personnel, announcing that effective immediately, no pre-planned arrest warrant should be served at private residences for a misdemeanor offense — including domestic violence and nonviolent felony offenses — between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. without prior approval of a lieutenant or above.

iPad stolen from disabled Columbus man near Polaris

“Over the past year, Chief Bryant and her leadership team have been reviewing a wide range of division policies and procedures to best serve officers and the community,” a CPD spokesperson told NBC4. “She stated during last week’s press conference this policy would be reviewed. That review began immediately, resulting in the decision to make this change.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is tasked with reviewing the shooting, and the investigation must be finished before the case can be reviewed by the city’s Civilian Police Review Board to determine whether Anderson will be criminally charged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Stand4Truth
5d ago

Oh yeah, the saint who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and had 3 warrants out for his arrest including battery and weapons charges and then resisted arrest which led to him being shot. Funny how an 'unarmed' criminal is shot even though he has weapons charges pending. Thank you CPD for taking this trash off of the street.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Ohio police: Suspects stole $1,600 worth of baby formula, other items

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio’s capitol city are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a large amount of baby formula. According to investigators from the Columbus Police Department, a male and female suspect loaded up shopping carts with approximately $1,600 worth of baby formula and other household items before leaving the Hilliard Rome Road store without paying.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Mother of Donovan Lewis calls for Columbus officer indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rebecca Duran said there is a lot of talk but little action when it comes to justice for her son. Her son, Donovan Lewis, was shot last month by a Columbus police officer. It happened Aug. 30 when officers were serving warrants on Lewis for domestic violence, assault and firearm charges. Body camera footage shows officers standing outside the bedroom door of Lewis and issuing commands. The door is then opened, Lewis sits up in bed, and Officer Ricky Anderson fires a deadly shot.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Andrew Ginther
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy

A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday. Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy. Judge allows Strauss survivors’ suit against Ohio …. Abortion in Ohio: Judge temporarily halts 6-week …. Protecting your concert tickets. Sickle cell disease awareness. Ambition, acceptance...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in southeast Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place in July in southeast Franklin County. Xavier Colvin, 21, is charged in the deadly shooting of Christopher Roberts, 21, at the Cross-Key Apartments. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police Reform#Violent Crime#Baptist Church
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School

A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for grease thieves

Columbus police searching for grease thieves. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3LjoiBh. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends police park patrols through September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is no stranger to crime. This past weekend, there were eight shootings around the city. In an effort to prevent violence, especially in places where families like to gather, the Columbus City Council has voted to extend increased police patrol at city parks until the end of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Each week, Dianne Battigaglia reviews her spending, combing through her bank statements for any suspicious activity, which is exactly what she found this summer. https://nbc4i.co/3BJJsW0.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Restaurant security guard shot by customer who refused pat down

A security guard at an east side restaurant and bar was shot by a customer who refused a pat down. According to Columbus Police, just after 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a call at a bar and restaurant on the 1300 block of S. Hamilton Road, where a 28 year-old male, who was working as a security guard at the business, was suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy