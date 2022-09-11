Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
WISH-TV
Woman dies in shooting at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
WISH-TV
Police detain suspects after standoff near 34th St. and Arlington Ave.; public should avoid area
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple suspects were detained Thursday morning after a police standoff in the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says the standoff was the result of a situation that began Tuesday evening when officers found...
wrtv.com
Police working critical incident on Indy's northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of what’s being called a “critical incident.”. Officers were called to an investigation near East 34th Street and Arlington Avenue around midnight Thursday. A man in a large building fired shots toward officers. The man then barricaded himself...
Man found shot, dead on Indy's east side
Police are investigating after a man's body was found with a gunshot wound early Thursday on the city's east side.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for a 2016 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Thursday for his alleged role in a murder of a woman in 2016 at the near-east side of Indianapolis. Just after 5 a.m. July 14, 2016, IMPD received a call about a person down at the 3000 block...
WISH-TV
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
WLFI.com
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
WISH-TV
Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
WISH-TV
Docs: Woman shoots husband on I-69 as birthday party goes awry
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A birthday celebration went awry when a wife shot her husband on the side of I-69, according to court documents. Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Fishers Police Department responded to I-69 northbound near 116th Street in regards to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Shaalea Davis outside of an SUV standing over Curtis Williams III with a gun in her right hand. Williams, who was lying on the ground, yelled toward police saying Davis had not shot him. Investigators later found the two were married.
wrtv.com
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
wbiw.com
Man found stumbling on H Street and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a Bedford Police officer spotted him in the area of 17th and H streets on September 8th. The officer said 32-year-old Cody Freeman was stumbling and struggling to maintain his balance as he was walking south on H Street toward 18th Street. The officer reported Freeman was stumbling off the sidewalk and into the roadway and then fell to one knee, he then struggled to get back up.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot
Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
WISH-TV
Reacting to the arrests in the death of cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police made two arrests in the death of Somali cab driver Abdukadir Filanwaa, but community leaders say the homicide has shaken up the community. Ahmed Alamine, the imam and director of the Indianapolis Muslim Community Association, said, “Knowing this was a cab driver, every cab...
23-year-old man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
Five burglary suspects caught on doorbell video breaking into Indy home
Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.
Fox 59
Franklin officers, firefighters pull man, dogs from apartment fire
FRANKLIN, Ind. — At approximately 11:51 p.m. Monday, a building fire was reported at a unit in Franklin Cove Apartments. According to a Franklin police report, a neighbor reported that curtains in the apartment were on fire and smoke was coming from under the door. Officer Corey Hamilton was...
