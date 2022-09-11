Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints vs. Buccaneers injury report: multiple players limited, Adebo doesn't practice
NEW ORLEANS — Injury reports have been released ahead of the Saints-Buccaneers showdown on September 18. Numerous players on the Saints were limited, including Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara. Paulson Adebo did not practice. For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady did not participate (for non-injury reasons)....
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
New Orleans man is back in hospital after protecting wife from armed intruders
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man is back in the hospital, months after he was shot while protecting his wife from intruders at their Gentilly home. The shooting nearly killed him. “As you know Joe was shot during a home invasion in the end of May,” his wife...
New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
Louisiana judge tosses permits for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has thrown out air quality permits for a Taiwanese company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, a rare win for environmentalists in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River often referred to as “Cancer Alley."
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed in a crash when she veered off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 12 near Highway 11 in Slidell. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to police, Michelle Gallien was driving west towards Mandeville and drove off...
999ktdy.com
Locals Report Tiger on the Loose in Houma; Here’s What Police Are Saying
Police are weighing in on multiple reports of a tiger on the loose in Houma. The rumors began to spread on social media overnight after residents claimed to see a tiger or some type of large cat roaming around the downtown area of Houma. Once word began to circulate, others...
New Orleans celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
NEW ORLEANS — Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th. Tens of thousands of people in the New Orleans area have roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. About 25 percent of Jefferson Parish identifies as Hispanic or Latino. So there...
New Orleans Police Foundation founder defends new NOPD plans
NEW ORLEANS — The founder of the New Orleans Police Foundation defended an $80 million plan for the city's police, touting its economic and safety benefits and pushing back against policy criticisms. Foundation founder John Casbon stood beside Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson as they announced...
Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement. Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
Loyola, I-10 diverging diamond interchange opening postponed
KENNER, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the opening of the state’s first diverging diamond interchange, that would reduce traffic congestion near Armstrong International Airport, has been postponed. The diverging diamond interchange (DDI) would reduce congestion caused by the large amount of...
Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night. Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision. Police found out about it just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Businessman talks outside consultants for NOPD, new city plans
NEW ORLEANS — Police and Justice Foundation founder John Casbon discussed changes to the New Orleans Police Department plan and the role of outside consultants, on Thursday, amid city review. Casbon stood alongside Consulting Chief Fausto Pichardo as Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson announced the $80...
NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening. NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
3 teens in jail, several people injured after JPSO chase ends in car crash
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three teenagers are in jail after leading Jefferson Parish deputies on a high-speed chase on the Westbank. Wrecked vehicles littered the intersection of Lapalco and Barataria boulevards over the lunch hour on Tuesday. The JPSO was chasing a black sedan when it crashed, damaging three...
AG Landry joins Mayor Cantrell's push to end NOPD consent decree
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her push for to end NOPD's consent decree. Landry filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the consent decree. In his brief, Landry argues that the Consent Decree is "a pernicious threat to federalism and that it should be terminated not only because the NOPD has satisfied the Consent Decree but also because applying the Consent Decree prospectively is no longer equitable."
